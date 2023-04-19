April 10, 2023, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on April 3, 2023. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting. County Clerk Don Firebaugh recorded the proceedings. Tessa Rehkop, Chamber of Commerce Director attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on April 3, 2023. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge foreman Wayne Smith brought in more bids for blacktopping this year. He said the department is hauling rip-rap rock and mowing.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Presiding Commissioner Green, Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp checked several roads and bridges in the county last week.

Commissioner Kemp attended the Chamber of Commerce meeting in Fredericktown last week.

Tessa Rehkop said she is trying to apply for a state grant for a generator.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh said the election turnout was 7.1 percent of registered voters. The Adult Use Marijuana sales tax of 3% passed with 460 yes and 105 no votes.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve payment of the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

Having no further business, Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:15 A.M.