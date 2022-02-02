Madison County Commission Minutes

January 24, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on January 10, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted: Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting January 10, 2022. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Gregg Pruett, Road and Bridge Department supervisor said the department is hauling rock, grading, and boom-axing. He said the bridge on CR 275 had to be closed for traffic last week and are waiting on engineers to assess the damage and the cost to repair or replace the bridge.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The Commissioner’s checked the condition of several county roads and some bridges in the county. Commissioner Stephens attended the Fredericktown City Council meeting last week.

BIDS OPENED FOR JUSTICE CENTER ANNEX

Larry Hart from L.J. Hart and Co. along with Steve Green, President of New Era Bank and Kent Marler presented a bid for the construction loan for the Madison County Justice Center Annex.

Later, Wesley Royer from the First State Community Bank presented a bid.

After discussion, Commissioner Kemp made a motion to accept the bid from New Era Bank. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

Brockmiller Construction Co. from Farmington was the only bidder for the project and was hired to complete the project. Work will begin immediately and should be completed, weather permitting by late October.

The Circuit Court with a new courtroom along with the juvenile court and employees will move to the new location.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted January 24, 2022, and Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 11:05 A.M.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0