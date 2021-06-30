Madison County Commission Minutes

This MOU is effective June 1 through August 31, 2021, with renewal based on funding from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to the Madison County Health Department. The contract fiscal year of the Overdose to Action with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is September 1 through August 31.

The Madison County Health Department will provide funds to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department for training of five personnel called Missouri Peer Specialist Training. These trained Peer Specialists will be able to direct a substance abuse user in the right direction to receive proper help. Efforts to continue the program into the future are being made.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Commissioner Kemp and Commissioner Stephens checked the condition of several roads last week.

The County Clerk said the County Assessor has scheduled the Board of Equalization at 10 a.m., July 12. Anyone wanting to appear should call the Assessor’s office at 573-783-3325, option 6 to discuss the issue and if it cannot be resolved an appointment will be made by the County Clerk at 573-783-2176 option 5.

The County Clerk said Plat Books for 2021 have arrived and being sold in his office for $30 each.