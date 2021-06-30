Madison County Commission Minutes

June 21, 2021, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment June 14, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green was absent. First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting. Becky Hunt from the Madison County Health Department and Sheriff Katy McCutcheon attended the meeting.
After the Pledge of Allegiance Commissioner Stephens was appointed to preside over the meeting and called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on June 14, 2021.
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
HEALTH DEPARTMENT & SHERIFF DEPARTMENT
Madison County Health Director Becky Hunt and Madison County Sheriff Katy McCutcheon presented a Memorandum of Understanding that will provide intervention services for a person with substance use disorder (SUD). This effort is to provide direct assistance to persons with SUD the resources they need to access services to aid in their recovery from substance abuse. They asked the County Commission for their approval to commence the program. The Commission approved their request.
This MOU is effective June 1 through August 31, 2021, with renewal based on funding from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to the Madison County Health Department. The contract fiscal year of the Overdose to Action with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is September 1 through August 31.
The Madison County Health Department will provide funds to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department for training of five personnel called Missouri Peer Specialist Training. These trained Peer Specialists will be able to direct a substance abuse user in the right direction to receive proper help. Efforts to continue the program into the future are being made.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Commissioner Kemp and Commissioner Stephens checked the condition of several roads last week.
The County Clerk said the County Assessor has scheduled the Board of Equalization at 10 a.m., July 12. Anyone wanting to appear should call the Assessor’s office at 573-783-3325, option 6 to discuss the issue and if it cannot be resolved an appointment will be made by the County Clerk at 573-783-2176 option 5.
The County Clerk said Plat Books for 2021 have arrived and being sold in his office for $30 each.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The
motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted on June 21, 2021, and Commissioner Stephens adjourned the meeting at 10:20 a.m.