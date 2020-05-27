Madison County Commission Minutes

Associate Circuit Judge Rob Fulton said the Circuit Court will proceed to the next COVID-19 phase starting Monday, May 18, 2020. Restrictions on people that can be in the courtroom, distancing in the courtroom, use of Personal Protective Equipment, and check-in procedures will be implemented. Currently, the north door to the courthouse is unlocked at 8:30 A.M. and a security guard is complying with the requirements set forth by the CDC and Madison County Health Director. Temperatures are being taken and a questionnaire filled out.

SEMO REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION

Jeremy Tanz from SEMO Regional Planning and Development Commission explained the provisions of the money each county in Missouri received last week called the CARE Act grant. The grant provides funds to public entities that incur non-budgeted expenses that must be paid due to the Coronavirus pandemic. An application must be submitted to them requesting money that will be used exclusively for COVID-19 expenses. The request will be reviewed and approved for legitimate expenses and approved or disapproved by SEMO Regional Planning. The Madison County Commission will have ultimate authority over the grant.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The three Commissioners checked on some county roads last week.