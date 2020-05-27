Madison County Commission Minutes

May 11, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on May 4, 2020. Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. Also attending the meeting were Judge Rob Fulton, Circuit Clerk Tenia Hermann, and Jeremy Tanz from SEMO Regional Planning and Development.
After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on May 4, 2020.
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
The Road and Bridge Department supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department has a dump truck that is inoperable. Pruett said the department is digging up soft spots on CR 229. They also replaced a culvert pipe on CR 205.
The department will start four ten-hour work days on June 1, 2020.
CIRCUIT JUDGE ROB FULTON
Associate Circuit Judge Rob Fulton said the Circuit Court will proceed to the next COVID-19 phase starting Monday, May 18, 2020. Restrictions on people that can be in the courtroom, distancing in the courtroom, use of Personal Protective Equipment, and check-in procedures will be implemented. Currently, the north door to the courthouse is unlocked at 8:30 A.M. and a security guard is complying with the requirements set forth by the CDC and Madison County Health Director. Temperatures are being taken and a questionnaire filled out.
SEMO REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION
Jeremy Tanz from SEMO Regional Planning and Development Commission explained the provisions of the money each county in Missouri received last week called the CARE Act grant. The grant provides funds to public entities that incur non-budgeted expenses that must be paid due to the Coronavirus pandemic. An application must be submitted to them requesting money that will be used exclusively for COVID-19 expenses. The request will be reviewed and approved for legitimate expenses and approved or disapproved by SEMO Regional Planning. The Madison County Commission will have ultimate authority over the grant.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
The three Commissioners checked on some county roads last week.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh said he had to move the Municipal General Election on June 2, 2020 to a location other than the National Guard Armory because they are not allowing anyone in at this time. Follis Place will be used for this election and Marquand City Hall for voters in Marquand Precinct.
The Madison County Courthouse will be closed May 25, 2020. A ceremony will be held at 9:40 A.M. by the flagpole. Everyone is encouraged to attend.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts receivable. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted May 11, 2020, and Presiding Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 11:10 a.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!