Madison County Commission Minutes

September 19, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on September 12, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on September 12 2022. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Shannon Spain, Road and Bridge Supervisor said he met with Ivan Kranjec concerning a bridge on CR 313. He said the department is ditching and mowing. They are waiting on Dig-Rite to mark the worksite for work they will be doing on CR 333.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The three Commissioners said they checked on several roads and some bridges last week.

Commissioner Stephens talked to the engineer that is working on the bridge on CR 275. He said the deck will need more work than originally planned. The Commission is waiting on cost estimates

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

The Assessor presented the additions/abatement report for August. Assessed Personal Property valuation increased by $91,760.00 for August 2019, 2020 and 2021.

No further business was transacted September 19, 2022. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:10 A.M.

