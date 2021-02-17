Madison County Commission Minutes

Commissioner Kemp attended the SEMO Regional Commissioner’s meeting in Cape Girardeau last week and the SEMO Regional Planning meeting in Perryville.

Sheriff McCutcheon said the department needs a Concealed Carry permit printer and is trying to purchase one.

APPOINTMENT

Becky Hunt was re-appointed the Madison County Health Director by the County Commission.

UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI EXTENSION REPORT

Ashley Bales presented the annual report on some of the activities happening in the state and Madison County.

Marshall Stewart, Vice Chancellor of Extension and Engagement said to go online at https://allthingsmissouri.org. It is a website that local leaders can use to pinpoint county and community needs. It also provides new Covid-19 tracking tools

https://mofoodfinder.org matches consumers with growers and producers to create a market for locally grown food. https://community.umsystem.edu showcases the many resources, services and faculty programs available to the community through the four universities in the UM system.