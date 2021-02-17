Madison County Commission Minutes

February 1, 2021 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on January 25, 2021. First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting. Commissioner Stephens was appointed to preside over the meeting. County Clerk Don Firebaugh recorded the proceedings.
After the Pledge of Allegiance Commissioner Stephens called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried by vote: aye), Commissioner Stephens (aye) and Commissioner Kemp (aye).
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on January 25, 2021.
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried by vote: Commissioner Stephens (aye) and Commissioner Kemp (aye).
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Gregg Pruett, the Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is grading, boom-axing and hauling rock. He said the department removed snow from county roads last week.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Commissioner Kemp and Commissioner Stephens checked the condition of several roads last week.
Commissioner Kemp attended the SEMO Regional Commissioner’s meeting in Cape Girardeau last week and the SEMO Regional Planning meeting in Perryville.
Sheriff McCutcheon said the department needs a Concealed Carry permit printer and is trying to purchase one.
APPOINTMENT
Becky Hunt was re-appointed the Madison County Health Director by the County Commission.
UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI EXTENSION REPORT
Ashley Bales presented the annual report on some of the activities happening in the state and Madison County.
Marshall Stewart, Vice Chancellor of Extension and Engagement said to go online at https://allthingsmissouri.org. It is a website that local leaders can use to pinpoint county and community needs. It also provides new Covid-19 tracking tools
https://mofoodfinder.org matches consumers with growers and producers to create a market for locally grown food. https://community.umsystem.edu showcases the many resources, services and faculty programs available to the community through the four universities in the UM system.
Madison County Extension is currently involved in many projects. They are involved with Strengthening Families, Agriculture (East Central Show-Me Heifer Program),
Stay Strong-Stay Healthy, Food Preservation, Show-Me Echo Program, Boost Your Brain and Memory Program, Board Member Training Online, a tourism project for Madison, Iron and Reynolds counties, Helping with Covid-19 food helpers, Community Paint Pour classes, Tigers for Troops Project, and Madison County 4-H Clubs. Visit the Extension Office for a wealth of information on any of these programs.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts payable. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried: ), Commissioner Kemp (aye) and Commissioner Stephens (aye).
No further business was transacted on February 1, 2021. Commissioner Stephens adjourned the meeting at 10:20 A.M.