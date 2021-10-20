Madison County Commission Minutes

October 4, 2021, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on September 27, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on September 27, 2021. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Department Supervisor Gregg Pruett was approved to purchase salt for $83 per ton.

He said the department was hauling rock and bushhogging.

The lease/purchase agreement on the two CAT Graders will expire in 2023 and Grader bids were opened from representatives from Erb Equipment for John Deere and Fabick CAT for Caterpillar. The prices were discussed, and no decision was made at this time.