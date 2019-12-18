December 9, 2019 the Madison County Commission met. Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on December 2, 2019.
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commission Stephens. The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Gregg Pruett, Road and Bridge Supervisor said he looked at a drainage problem on CR 313. He said the department is box-blading and hauling rock.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Commissioner Stephens checked on some county roads and bridges last week.
Commissioner Kemp checked some roads and bridges. He also attended the Chamber of Commerce meeting last week.
Presiding Commissioner Green also checked on some roads and bridges.
E-911 MEETING
E-911 Director Sheriff Katy McCutcheon and the Commissioners discussed in their regular meeting plans to receive more funding to operate the department. The department is operational 24 hours a day and is funded mostly by the 15% surcharge on land lines in the county. More residents are using only cell phone service that does not help E-911. Revenue is decreasing and legislative efforts to assist with funding have mostly failed.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying accounts. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted on December 9, 2019. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:40 a.m.
