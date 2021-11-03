Madison County Commission Minutes

October 18, 2021, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on October 4, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.
After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on October 4, 2021. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Road and Bridge Department Supervisor Gregg Pruett said Jokerst Paving Co. is paving CR 447 this week. The department is also hauling rock.
EAST MISSOURI ACTION AGENCY
Carrie McCreary and Nicole Hahn from East Missouri Action Agency presented information on the Mineral Area Hospital Complex and adjacent property. East Missouri Action Agency, Great Mines Health Center and St. Francois County are currently in partnership with the project. Other counties and agencies are invited to participate.
East Missouri Action Agency has helped low income families for over 40 years. They operate programs such as Head Start, Section 8 Housing, Community Services and Women’s Wellness. Every year more than 18,000 individuals receive help from EMAA.
Great Mines Health Center is a regional Federally Qualified Health Center established in 2003. They offer Eastern South Central Missouri residents increased access to quality health care.
St. Francois County and Farmington are also in partnership with the project.
When completed, the building (the old Mineral Area Hospital) will consist of an assisted living facility, Skilled Nursing Facility, Uplift Day Shelter or 24 hour Childcare, Uplift Overnight Shelter, St. Vincent DePaul Ministerial Alliance Storage, 2nd floor BH Hospital, Ancillary, CAHOOTS Partners and MHDC Low Income Housing project. The 2nd floor medical services include MAT Exam rooms, Psychiatric exam rooms, Primary Care, Pediatric, Special Services with access to an elevator. 3rd floor plans include Dental services, administrative offices and employee breakrooms.
Some funding from private donations have been received and EMAA will be writing grants from all sources. Private funding is expected to continue.
Commissioner Stephens made a motion to support the plan. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried: Commissioner Stephens (aye), Commissioner Kemp (aye) and Presiding Commissioner Green (aye).
EDITION 36 Approved for October 18, 2021 Page 1 of 2
MADISON COUNTY COMMISSION MINUTES (CONT’D)
OCTOBER 18, 2021
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
The Commissioner’s checked the condition of several county roads and some bridges in the county.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The
motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye), Commissioner Stephens (aye), and Commissioner Kemp (aye.
No further business was transacted on October 18, 2021.
Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:25 A.M.
The next scheduled open meeting is 9:00 A.M., October 25, 2021, on the lower level of the courthouse.