Madison County Commission Minutes

October 18, 2021, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on October 4, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on October 4, 2021. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Department Supervisor Gregg Pruett said Jokerst Paving Co. is paving CR 447 this week. The department is also hauling rock.

EAST MISSOURI ACTION AGENCY