Madison County Commission Minutes

September 14, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on August 31, 2020. Attending the meeting were First District Commissioner Tom Stephens. and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. Commissioner Stephens was appointed by the County Clerk to preside over the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Commissioner Stephens called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on August 31, 2020.

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

The Road and Bridge Department supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department will blacktop a hill on CR 253 entering the upper part of Amidon State Park. They are hauling rock, mowing and grading county roads.

CITY OF FREDERICKTOWN TIF DISTRICT