October 7, 2019 the Madison County Commission met. Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. Ashley Bales from University of Missouri Extension office, John Clark from the Fredericktown Fire Department, and Dean Stevens, Madison County Emergency Management Department attended the meeting.
After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commission Green. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on September 30, 2019. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commission Green. The motion carried.
UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI EXTENSION
Ashley Bales, County Engagement Specialist said she began working for the University of Missouri at the Madison County Extension office last week. She was a former employee, having much experience with helping individuals with budgeting and finances. Due to the University downsizing, her position was eliminated. She was hired back to fill the top position in the county. Bales said she has fielded many questions from new contacts since being here for one week. She plans to help the image of the extension program greatly improve in the county and seek more cooperation from the residents. She said that 70% of the work required was Community Development shared between three counties. The Commissioners congratulated her for the past work she has done with the council and said they knew she would do well in the new position.
FREDERICKTOWN FIRE DEPARTMENT
Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark met with the Commission and the E-911 Supervisor to discuss a continuing problem with the wrong fire department being dispatched when 911 emergency calls come in. A long discussion followed with recommendations for the dispatcher to ask more questions from the caller to get a correct location of the incident to assure the CAD system is correct. Sheriff McCutcheon said she has a plan in place that should correct the problem and help with future dispatching accuracy. Dean Stevens said a new system, called Salamander is being put in place by the state with other updated EMS systems.
ROAD AND BRIDGE
Gregg Pruett, Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is patching blacktop, grading roads and hauling rock this week.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Presiding Commissioner Green said he checked some county roads last week.
Commissioner Kemp also checked the condition of some roads and bridges and attended the Chamber of Commerce meeting last week.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve paying last week’s accounts payable. Commissioner Green seconded the motion. The motion carried.
Additions to the personal property assessed valuation in Madison County for 2017, 2018, and 2019 in the month of September was $89,290.
No further business was transacted on October 7, 2019. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:50 A.M.
