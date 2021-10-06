Madison County Commission Minutes

September 27, 2021, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on September 20, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on September 13, 2021. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Department said a dump truck has a bad hydraulic cylinder and must be repaired or replaced. He said CR 513 needs patched. The department will be patching blacktopped roads this week. Pruett said the bridge on CR 535 has been rebuilt and open for traffic.

CTS GROUP