Madison County Commission Minutes

September 27, 2021, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on September 20, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.
After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on September 13, 2021. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Road and Bridge Department said a dump truck has a bad hydraulic cylinder and must be repaired or replaced. He said CR 513 needs patched. The department will be patching blacktopped roads this week. Pruett said the bridge on CR 535 has been rebuilt and open for traffic.
CTS GROUP
Ellie Blankenship and her engineer presented the Commission plans and approximate costs to upgrade the current heating and cooling system in the courthouse. The current air conditioning system is inefficient and constantly needs maintenance. A more accurate cost for the type of system selected will be brought back at a later date.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
The Commissioner’s checked the condition of several county roads and some bridges in the county.
Commissioner Kemp attended the Commissioner’s Regional meeting in Poplar Bluff last week.
He and the County Clerk Don Firebaugh also attended the SEMO Regional Planning and Development annual meeting in Perryville last Thursday night.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted Sept. 27, and Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 11 a.m.