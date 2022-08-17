Madison County Commission Minutes

August 8, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on August 1, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on August 1, 2022. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Wayne Smith from Road and Bridge Department said St. Francois County Road and Bridge Department called and offered help after the high water event last week.

He said that CR 211 needs work and some culverts put in on CR 416.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp said they checked some county roads and bridges last week.

The Tax Levy Hearing for 2022 will be at 10 A.M., August 22.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

The Madison County Assessor presented the abatement/add-on report for July 2022. Personal Property Add-Ons for July 2020 and 2021 increased by $105,960.00.

No further business was transacted on August 8, 2022. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:30 A.M.