Madison County Commission Minutes

February 14, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on February 7, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting along with Jerry Richards from the University of Missouri Extension Program.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on February 7, 2022. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stevens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Shannon Spain from the Road and Bridge Department said the department hauled rock, replaced tires on a grader and checked CR 320 for culvert replacements.

UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI EXTENSION

Jerry Richards from University of Missouri Extension Feral Hog Program introduced himself as a feral hog specialist. He is working for the University of Missouri Extension Program that will assist any landowner in the region with the feral hog problem. His title is Cooperative Feral Hog Outreach Educator. His primary office is in Iron County and can be reached at 573-854-9845 or emailed at jerryrichards@missouri.edu. There is no cost for using him for advice.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The Commissioner’s checked the condition of several county roads and some bridges in the county.

They also met with Brockmiller Construction Engineer to discuss progress on the Annex.

They will attend the County Commissioner’s Association Conference in Columbia.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on February 14, 2022. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:30 A.M.

FEBRUARY 22, 2022

February 22, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on February 14, 2022. First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp met to approve paying accounts receivable and discuss the soil remediation issue for the Courthouse Annex. Commissioner Stephens presided over the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Commissioner Stephens called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on February 14, 2022. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stevens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Shannon Spain was appointed the Road and Bridge Supervisor beginning March 1, 2022 as Gregg Pruett will retire the end of February, 2022. Pruett has worked for Madison County since August 1, 1993.

Spain said the department repaired many county roads over the weekend which had washed out due to the heavy rain last week.

COURTHOUSE ANNEX

Brockmiller Construction said some of the soil on the site for the Courthouse Annex was unsuitable for pouring concrete to assure a sturdy foundation. They gave some choices to fix the problem but going down deeper and removing the soil that was in question and replacing it with engineered rock was highly recommended.

After discussion, Commissioner Kemp made a motion to allow Brockmiller Construction to continue with their recommendation. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The Commissioner’s checked the condition of several county roads and some bridges in the county.

They also met with a Brockmiller Construction Engineer to discuss progress on the Annex.

Sheriff McCutcheon was given permission to apply for a Local Law Enforcement Block Grant (LLEBD) that will provide body cameras to all Madison County deputies. It is funded by Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Center.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stevens. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on February 22, 2022. Commissioner Stephens adjourned the meeting at 11:05 A.M.

