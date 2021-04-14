 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison County Commission Minutes
0 comments

Madison County Commission Minutes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CountyCourthouse

MARCH 29, 2021

March 29, 2021 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on March 22, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

Deputy County Clerk Rebecca Blackman read the minutes from the last regular meeting on March 22, 2021.

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Gregg Pruett, the Road and Bridge Supervisor, said the department had been busy brush hogging, grading, cutting trees and hauling rock.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Presiding Commissioner Green, Commissioner Kemp and Commissioner Stephens checked the condition of several roads last week. Commissioner Kemp also attended several meetings including the Solid Waste meeting, SEMO Regional Planning Commission meeting along with the Health Department.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on March 29, 2021, and Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:15 A.M.

****

APRIL 5, 2021

On Monday, April 5, 2021 the Honorable Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on March 29, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on March 29, 2021.

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Gregg Pruett, the Road and Bridge Supervisor, said the department had been busy potholing the past several days.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Becky Hunt was appointed to fill the Madison County Services Coordination Board vacancy that had been filled by Anna Berkbuegler.

Presiding Commissioner Green, Commissioner Kemp and Commissioner Stephens checked the condition of several roads last week.

Commissioner Kemp attended the Chamber of Commerce meeting last week.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

Additions/Abatements report was presented by the County Assessor showing an increase of $448,864.00 assessed valuation for the past 4 years in March.

No further business was transacted on April 5, 2021, and Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:10 A.M.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Coach Kegley
Democrat News

Coach Kegley

  • Updated

Perry Kegley was a tremendous basketball player, a committed teacher, a loving husband and father, an admired brother, brother-in-law, father-…

+2
Hopping good time
Democrat News

Hopping good time

  • Updated

The former Barrett Jensen parking lot in Fredericktown was full of smiling faces April 3, as children enjoyed free games, a bounce house, Gaga…

Donald Raymond Montgomery
Obituaries

Donald Raymond Montgomery

Donald Raymond Montgomery, 84, died Saturday, April 3, 2021 at his home near Fredericktown. He was born July 13, 1936 in St. Louis, son of Cli…

Perry Don Kegley
Obituaries

Perry Don Kegley

Perry Don Kegley, 82, of Fredericktown, died Monday, March 29, 2021, at Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown. He was born January 18, 1939,…

Barbara June Wright
Obituaries

Barbara June Wright

Barbara June Wright, 77, of Crystal City, Missouri died Monday, March 29, 2021 at Mercy Jefferson Hospital in Festus, Missouri. She was born J…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News