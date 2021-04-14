Madison County Commission Minutes

MARCH 29, 2021
March 29, 2021 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on March 22, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.
After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.
Deputy County Clerk Rebecca Blackman read the minutes from the last regular meeting on March 22, 2021.
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Gregg Pruett, the Road and Bridge Supervisor, said the department had been busy brush hogging, grading, cutting trees and hauling rock.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Presiding Commissioner Green, Commissioner Kemp and Commissioner Stephens checked the condition of several roads last week. Commissioner Kemp also attended several meetings including the Solid Waste meeting, SEMO Regional Planning Commission meeting along with the Health Department.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted on March 29, 2021, and Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:15 A.M.
****
APRIL 5, 2021
On Monday, April 5, 2021 the Honorable Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on March 29, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.
After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on March 29, 2021.
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Gregg Pruett, the Road and Bridge Supervisor, said the department had been busy potholing the past several days.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Becky Hunt was appointed to fill the Madison County Services Coordination Board vacancy that had been filled by Anna Berkbuegler.
Presiding Commissioner Green, Commissioner Kemp and Commissioner Stephens checked the condition of several roads last week.
Commissioner Kemp attended the Chamber of Commerce meeting last week.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
Additions/Abatements report was presented by the County Assessor showing an increase of $448,864.00 assessed valuation for the past 4 years in March.
No further business was transacted on April 5, 2021, and Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:10 A.M.