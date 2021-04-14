Madison County Commission Minutes

MARCH 29, 2021

March 29, 2021 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on March 22, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

Deputy County Clerk Rebecca Blackman read the minutes from the last regular meeting on March 22, 2021.

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Gregg Pruett, the Road and Bridge Supervisor, said the department had been busy brush hogging, grading, cutting trees and hauling rock.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS