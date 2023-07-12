July 3, 2023, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on June 26, 2023. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting. County Clerk Don Firebaugh recorded the proceedings.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried by vote: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye), First District Commissioner Stephens (aye), and Second District Commissioner Kemp (aye).

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on June 26, 2023. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried by vote: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye), Commissioner Stephens (aye), and Commissioner Kemp (aye).

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Wayne Smith, Assistant Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is installing forms for footings for a bridge repair on CR 412. A culvert is also being installed on CR 205. CR 212 is being blacktopped.

COMMISSIONERS

The Commissioners checked several roads and bridges in the county last week.

Commissioner Kemp attended a Solid Waste Management meeting along with the SEMO Regional Planning and Development meeting in Perryville last week.

Presiding Commissioner Green received a request from the Ozark Regional Library director to reappoint Sandie Redman and Jan Wilkins to the Library Board for a three-year term.

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the appointments. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried by vote: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye), First District Commissioner Stephens (aye), and Second District Commissioner Kemp (aye).

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week.

Sho-Me Technologies presented its bill for installing internet and phone service in the county jail. The installation was budgeted to be paid for by General Revenue.

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve payment of the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried by vote: Commissioner Green (aye), Commissioner Stephens (aye), and Commissioner Kemp (aye).

Having no further business, Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:05 a.m.