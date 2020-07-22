Madison County Commissioner District I candidate profiles

"I believe one of the most important qualities a commissioner should have is to genuinely listen to people and allow them to express their concerns and try to answer or agree on a solution for their individual situation," Rice said "To respect each resident and help with whatever problem each may have."

Rice said he is willing to work hard with the other commissioners. He said this would be important to be an effective commissioner.

"My priorities as District I Commissioner would be to always be open for possible new development that may show interest in Madison County," Rice said. "To have plans in place in a county disaster occurred, flood etc. and be available to help and serve residents. Also to improve and maintain roads and bridges."

Rice said he would continue to gain insights on all aspects of Madison County issues.

Tom Stephens

"I have lived in Madison County all of my life," Stephens said. "I graduated from Fredericktown High School and am now a self-employed small business owner."

Stephens is also a second generation farmer in Madison County.