Madison County confirms first COVID-19 case

The Madison County Health Department posted to its Facebook page saying it is very fortunate to call the United States, Missouri and Madison County home.

"We have leadership in our county that make it a priority to assure their actions do not impinge on your freedoms and protected rights," the department said. "If you are anyone in the county have been at risk of exposure to the positive case you would have been contacted personally or a community information of potential exposure notice would have been issued."

The post said the health department is blessed with experienced nursing staff and contact case chasing is an everyday process.

"Case chasing maybe new to you but have been a public health function in Madison County since 1949," the post said. "So wash your hands, cover your cough and sneezes, stay home if you are ill, stay home as much as possible and call those who need your assistance with shopping. Stay well Madison County, stay well."