Madison County confirms first COVID-19 case

April 4, the Madison County Health Department confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19 in Madison County. The individual is currently on home isolation, following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
The Madison County Health Department continues to work with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and the CDC to identify and contact persons who may have come into contact with the individual while he or she was infectious and will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms. No other information will be provided regarding the patient.
To reduce risk and prevent the spread of COVID-19, the health department encourages following these basic preventive measures:
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
Stay home if you are sick
Cover coughs and sneezes
Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces frequently
Practice social distancing
Postpone any non-essential activities
Limit or avoid person-to-person interaction
The Madison County Health Department posted to its Facebook page saying it is very fortunate to call the United States, Missouri and Madison County home.
"We have leadership in our county that make it a priority to assure their actions do not impinge on your freedoms and protected rights," the department said. "If you are anyone in the county have been at risk of exposure to the positive case you would have been contacted personally or a community information of potential exposure notice would have been issued."
The post said the health department is blessed with experienced nursing staff and contact case chasing is an everyday process.
"Case chasing maybe new to you but have been a public health function in Madison County since 1949," the post said. "So wash your hands, cover your cough and sneezes, stay home if you are ill, stay home as much as possible and call those who need your assistance with shopping. Stay well Madison County, stay well."
If you suspect that you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, call your health care provider to let them know before seeking care. It is critical that your provider is aware that you may have COVID-19 prior to your arrival at a healthcare facility, and that you follow all instructions for arriving at a health care facility. Inform the 911 operator of your or a household member's illness when calling to request 911 service assistance.
As of noon, April 7, Madison County Health Department had no new cases to report.
