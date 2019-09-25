I am saddened to announce that my time as the Madison County Conservation Agent has come to an end.
I am blessed for spending the last three years here in Madison County. This assignment will always hold a special place in my heart. The people of this county are great people and friendly as they come. I won’t forget the friends I have made here and hope to stay in touch with all of them. I have certainly made a lifetime of memories in this county from trapping my first bobcat, harvesting my first turkey in the timber, catching large smallmouth bass on the St. Francis and Castor Rivers, and hiking the trails on Forest Service.
Now I want to thank all of the people that have helped me along the way in making me a better Conservation Agent during my time here. Without input from the public it is hard to do the job as a Conservation Agent well. Calling in wildlife crime and current issues regarding conservation is huge. From the input from the public I was able to help address the problems at Amidon Memorial Conservation Area such as the overflow parking lot during peak seasons to allow the county road to not get blocked. The increased presence at Amidon also has made the place more family friendly again. This could not have happened without calls from the public. I hope that the citizens of Madison County continue to report conservation related issues because that’s how changes can happen and how poachers get caught. I wouldn’t have made some cases without the help of a phone call from a concerned citizen.
You have free articles remaining.
To all of the citizens of Madison County, you all will remain in good hands. The new Conservation Agent starting Oct. 1 will be Alan Lamb. Alan was raised in Madison County and has been a Conservation Agent for nearly 10 years. Alan is a great Conservation Agent. He has spent time in the Northeast Region and spent the last few years as the Wayne County Conservation Agent. He is excited to get started in Madison County and will be great to work with. The Madison County Conservation Agent phone number will remain the same. It is 573-934-0824.
Finally, I want to inform everyone that even though I will no longer be the Madison County Conservation Agent, I will be remaining close to the area and still will be working in Madison County on occasion. Starting Oct. 1, I will be one of the two new Conservation Agents in Saint Francois County. I look forward to this new chapter and the challenges that are ahead.
Farewell for now, Clayton Lewis, Conservation Agent, Madison County; 573-934-0824, clayton.lewis@mdc.mo.gov
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.