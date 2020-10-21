Madison County Coroner candidate profiles

"I was born in 1981 and am a 7th generation Madison County resident, the son of Charles “Chris” and Conita Follis," Follis said. "In 2008, I married Jenna (Yount) Follis, the daughter of Robin and the late Ernest Yount, and have one son; Jackson Harvey Follis."

Follis said he received his education at Fredericktown R-1 School District, and upon graduation attended Mid-America College of Funeral service where he received an associate degree in applied science. He said he is licensed in Missouri as an embalmer, funeral director, and a licensed insurance agent and is a member of Missouri Funeral Directors and Embalmers Association (MFDEA) and National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA).

"I have been employed at Follis and Sons Funeral Home for the past 19 years," Follis said. "I am currently the Madison County Coroner and have experience in a wide variety of death scene investigations."

Follis said he has attended the Missouri Coroner’s training every year, and has also completed the Medicolegal death investigation training as well as the Medicolegal Masters training both given by St. Louis University.