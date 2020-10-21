Madison County Coroner candidate profiles

Voters will cast their ballots Nov. 3 in the General Election. There are many amendments, national races, state-wide races, and regional races to be contested. However, there are only two contested Madison County races, sheriff and coroner. Below are profiles of the two candidates, in the order they will appear on the ballot, vying to become the next Madison County Coroner.
Larry Joe Whitchurch, Republican for Coroner
"I am 65 years old and have been married for 41 years," Whitchurch said. "I have been a funeral director and embalmer for 34 years. I moved to Madison County as co-owner and operator of Wilson Funeral Home and made Fredericktown my home 18 years ago."
Whitchurch said he has experience working with people in the private and business sector for more than 40 years.
He said some qualities and characteristics of an effective coroner are to have respect and compassion for all those involved, to arrive at the designation in a prompt and timely manner, and use the utmost proper discretion.
"As always my top priority is the families of Madison County," Whitchurch said.
Collin Follis, Democrat for Coroner
"I was born in 1981 and am a 7th generation Madison County resident, the son of Charles “Chris” and Conita Follis," Follis said. "In 2008, I married Jenna (Yount) Follis, the daughter of Robin and the late Ernest Yount, and have one son; Jackson Harvey Follis."
Follis said he received his education at Fredericktown R-1 School District, and upon graduation attended Mid-America College of Funeral service where he received an associate degree in applied science. He said he is licensed in Missouri as an embalmer, funeral director, and a licensed insurance agent and is a member of Missouri Funeral Directors and Embalmers Association (MFDEA) and National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA).
"I have been employed at Follis and Sons Funeral Home for the past 19 years," Follis said. "I am currently the Madison County Coroner and have experience in a wide variety of death scene investigations."
Follis said he has attended the Missouri Coroner’s training every year, and has also completed the Medicolegal death investigation training as well as the Medicolegal Masters training both given by St. Louis University.
"I am very knowledgeable of the laws the Coroner’s Office must follow such as; child fatality investigations, Coroner’s inquest to natural death, accidental, homicide, and suicide investigations, as set forth by Missouri state statutes," Follis said. "Some of the most important qualities of an effective coroner are to understand and follow all laws and the ability to interact and cooperate with other agencies involved with death investigation; all the while, maintaining a respectful and caring relationship with the families involved while determining the manner and cause of death."
Follis said, if re-elected, his top priority would be to conduct the Office of Coroner of Madison County in a professional manner.
"It is most important to do the duties of coroner, abiding by the law of the state of Missouri to the utmost of my ability, and to be fair and open to all parties involved," Follis said. "I plan to continue an effective and positive working relationship with all law enforcement, emergency, and first responders."
