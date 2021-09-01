Madison County COVID-19 cases rise in August

"The clinic went wonderful," Hunt said. "It was hard to make it happen but we did. They (The Pig BBQ) requested to have it, and they really wanted to do it."

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Madison County has seen a slight increase in the amount of individuals being vaccinated. The data shows that, as of Aug. 29, 34.3% or 4,151 Madison County citizens had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 28.5% or 3,446 are completely vaccinated.

Madison County Health Department is currently offering Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations free of charge to all Missouri residents. Moderna is available to those 18 and older. Pfizer is available to those 12 and older. No appointment is necessary, and they are offered Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the new facility located at 105 Armory St.

MCHD listed local COVID-19 testing sites in a Facebook post including Madison Medical Center, Beyer Medical Group, Walgreens in Farmington, CVS in Farmington, Midwest Convenient Care in Farmington, Great Mines Health Center in Farmington and Iron County Medical Center. Each location has different procedures and some require appointments, so it is encouraged to call ahead.