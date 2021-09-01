Madison County COVID-19 cases rise in August

During August, Madison County has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases. As of the Aug. 30 report from the Madison County Health Department the county has 60 active cases.
The MCHD has reported 198 new cases throughout August (Aug. 1 through Aug. 30) up from just 73 cases in July.
Madison County Health Department Administrator Becky Hunt said the county is currently seeing an average of 7 new cases per day. The data has varied as some days may have 1 case while others, such as one particular day, Aug. 18, saw 16 new cases.
"Cases are still on the rise," Hunt said. "We are down to around 64 active cases which is better than it was earlier last week."
Hunt said she is still asking residents to make a personal decision to implement COVID-19 prevention measures, even if fully vaccinated.
The recommendations include:
- Stay at home and consult with your family doctor if you are ill.
- Wear a mask when you are visiting with elderly or immunocompromised persons.
- Maintain social distancing when indoors or at least 6 feet and wear a mask if you are unable to social distance.
- Consider getting vaccinated.
A vaccination clinic was held, Aug. 27, sponsored and hosted by The Pig BBQ. Hunt said the event went very well with 15 youth and 21 adults receiving the vaccine along with a free crispito and drink.
"The clinic went wonderful," Hunt said. "It was hard to make it happen but we did. They (The Pig BBQ) requested to have it, and they really wanted to do it."
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Madison County has seen a slight increase in the amount of individuals being vaccinated. The data shows that, as of Aug. 29, 34.3% or 4,151 Madison County citizens had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 28.5% or 3,446 are completely vaccinated.
Madison County Health Department is currently offering Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations free of charge to all Missouri residents. Moderna is available to those 18 and older. Pfizer is available to those 12 and older. No appointment is necessary, and they are offered Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the new facility located at 105 Armory St.
MCHD listed local COVID-19 testing sites in a Facebook post including Madison Medical Center, Beyer Medical Group, Walgreens in Farmington, CVS in Farmington, Midwest Convenient Care in Farmington, Great Mines Health Center in Farmington and Iron County Medical Center. Each location has different procedures and some require appointments, so it is encouraged to call ahead.
Fredericktown City Hall made the decision last week to require masks inside the building, with no exceptions. This decision was made because of the increase in cases. There are multiple options for those who would rather not enter the building while the mask requirement is in place. The City of Fredericktown offers online bill pay, a drop box outside the office, as well as the option to call and pay your utility bill over the phone.
The Madison County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has also decided to follow the Madison County Health Department's recommendation to postpone its annual dinner scheduled for Sept. 23.
