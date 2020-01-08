{{featured_button_text}}
911 Records

Madison County 911 answered a total of 1,764 calls for service for the month of December.

Madison County 911 answered 363 calls to the 911 lines, of those, 124 were for law enforcement, 76 were for medical emergencies, 3 were for fire emergencies, 22 were for motor vehicle accidents, 26 calls were transferred to another county, 77 calls were abandoned/accidental/hang up/open line, 26 calls were non-emergency, and, 9 were test calls.

Madison County 911 dispatched Madison County Sheriff’s Office to 712 calls for service, Fredericktown Police Department to 735 calls for service, Madison County Ambulance District to 153 calls for service, Cherokee Pass Fire Department to 14 calls for service, Fredericktown Fire Department to 12 calls for service, and Marquand Fire Department to 2 calls for service.

Please remember 911 is for emergencies only. Non-emergencies numbers for Madison County Sheriff’s Office is 573-783-2234, Fredericktown Police Department is 573-783-3660 and Madison County Dispatch is 573-783-2192.

