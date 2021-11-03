 Skip to main content
Madison County declares State of Emergency, Oct. 27
As cleanup continues following the EF-3 tornado which hit Fredericktown Oct. 24, the Madison County Commissioners signed a proclamation Oct. 27 declaring a state of emergency in the county.

The proclamation wording says Madison County has encountered a tornado and severe weather conditions and a threat exists to the lives and property of the people of the county

It goes on to state areas within the boundaries of Madison County are immediately threatened and an emergency exists.

"The Board of County Commissioners Madison County, Missouri hereby declare that a state of emergency exists in Madison County, Missouri, and we hereby invoke and declare in full force and effect in Madison County, Missouri, all laws, statues, of the State of Missouri, Madison County, for the exercise of all necessary emergency authority for the protection of the lives and property of the people of Madison County Missouri and the restoration of local government with a minimum of interruption," the proclamation said.

The proclamations states all public offices and employees of Madison County are directed to exercise the utmost diligence in discharge of duties required of them for the duration of the emergency.

"All citizens are called upon and directed to comply with necessary emergency measures to cooperate with public officials and the Madison County, Missouri, Emergency Management Agency forces in executing emergency operations plans, and to obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified public offices," the proclamation says.

The document was signed by Madison County Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, District 1 Commissioner Tom Stephens, and District 2 Commissioner Larry Kemp.

