Madison County elects incumbents

Incumbents ruled the day in Madison County’s contested races Tuesday.
Sheriff Katy McCutcheon, Coroner Collin Follis, and State Rep. Rick Francis (District 145) were each re-elected amid heavy voter turnout in the county.
Poll workers at the St. Michael Church Auditorium said they were busy throughout the day, beginning when they opened at 6 a.m.
There were 5,713 votes cast in the county, including 1,826 absentees. By comparison, there were 5,401 votes cast in the November 2016 election. Madison County Clerk Don Firebaugh said the previous record for absentee votes in Madison County was about 700.
In the sheriff's race McCutcheon, the Democrat incumbent, defeated Republican challenger Kyle Danback, 3,001-2,565.
“I am honored to be able to serve another term as Sheriff of Madison County,” McCutcheon said. “I want to thank all of my supporters for believing in me and keeping the faith that I will continue to keep the county safe and strive to improve the department.
"To those who did not vote for me, I will work hard to show you I am the right person for the job. Regardless of how you voted I’m here for all of the Madison County residents and I will do everything I can to support them. These past four years flew by and I am looking forward to the great things we can accomplish during these next four years. Thank you for believing in me.”
In the coroner’s race, Democrat Follis defeated his Republican challenger, Larry Whitchurch, 2,918-2,636.
“I want to thank everybody who supported me in the 2020 General Election,” Follis said. “It is quite an honor for the voters to ask me back for another term.”
Francis, a Republican, defeated the Democratic challenger Mike Lindley. The vote in Madison County was 4,486-1,024 in favor of the incumbent, Francis. The Missouri House of Representatives District 145 also includes Bollinger County and most of Perry County. According to the Missouri Secretary of State’s website unofficial result, Francis won district-wide by a 14,727-2,731 margin.
"I’m so appreciative of the support that I have received from Bollinger, Madison and Perry County and I am looking forward to going back to Jeff City to support the rural values that we have here in the 145th district," Francis said. "When I get a phone call at Jefferson City or on my personal cell phone I don’t ask whether they voted for me or not it's ‘what can I do to help you?’ I am your representative and I’m going to do whatever I can for every constituents I have."
In other races statewide and nationally, the vote in Madison County favored the Republicans. For President, Donald J. Trump defeated Joseph R. Biden 4,581-1,017; for Governor, Mike Parson defeated Nicole Galloway 4,359-1,124; for U.S. Congress, Jason Smith defeated Kathy Ellis 4,411-1,082. Constitutional Amendment 3 passed in Madison County, 3,337-2,160.
