Madison County elects incumbents

Incumbents ruled the day in Madison County’s contested races Tuesday.

Sheriff Katy McCutcheon, Coroner Collin Follis, and State Rep. Rick Francis (District 145) were each re-elected amid heavy voter turnout in the county.

Poll workers at the St. Michael Church Auditorium said they were busy throughout the day, beginning when they opened at 6 a.m.

There were 5,713 votes cast in the county, including 1,826 absentees. By comparison, there were 5,401 votes cast in the November 2016 election. Madison County Clerk Don Firebaugh said the previous record for absentee votes in Madison County was about 700.

In the sheriff's race McCutcheon, the Democrat incumbent, defeated Republican challenger Kyle Danback, 3,001-2,565.

“I am honored to be able to serve another term as Sheriff of Madison County,” McCutcheon said. “I want to thank all of my supporters for believing in me and keeping the faith that I will continue to keep the county safe and strive to improve the department.

