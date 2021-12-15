 Skip to main content
Madison County Extension Council election

Missouri state statutes create county extension councils to work with University of Missouri Extension. The publicly elected (and appointed) council members assist in planning and carrying out extension programs in their county, providing local extension governance and representing the diversity of the county’s changing population.

According to Stephanie Schindler, the county engagement specialist for Madison County, the Madison County Extension Council has six vacant seats with six candidates seeking positions on the council. The candidates are Rusty Allgier, Brenda Brewington, Vivian Hamilton, Clay Lerche, Abbey Mooney and Jason Sutton. Those elected will serve two-year terms. Any person age 18 or older who resides in Madison County may vote in the Madison County Extension Council election.

The Madison County Extension Council election will be held Jan. 24 through Jan. 28, 2022. There are three ways to vote. You can go to the Madison County website http://extension.missouri.edu/madison and click on the Council Elections--Voting Open tab on the menu on the left hand side of our web page during the election dates OR you can send an email to Stephanie Schindler, County Engagement Specialist at schindlers@missouri.edu to request a paper ballot OR you can stop by the office at 137 W. Main Street to complete a ballot.

Additional nominations may be made by petition of 25 or more qualified voters residing within Madison county, filed with the council within 20 days after the publication of this notice of election. Forms for nominations are available in your Madison County Extension office located at 137 W. Main St., Fredericktown.

