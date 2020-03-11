Madison County Extension holds Annual Dinner

University of Missouri Extension in Madison County held its annual dinner at Fredericktown United Methodist Church at 6 p.m., Feb. 29.

Dr. Susan Renoe, Assistant Vice Chancellor of Research, Extension & Engagement at the University of Missouri, gave an update about exciting events happening at the University of Missouri and how those activities will filter down to the county Extension level.

During the dinner, Madison County Extension honored two Leaders Honor Roll recipients, Julianne Kline and Leslie Wagner. Leaders Honor Roll recognizes community members who support and give back to Extension.

Julianne Kline was Madison County Extension’s previous office manager, a major contributor to community events, and a great resource for those looking for information. Leslie Wagner is the Fredericktown Farmers 4-H Club Leader and spends much of her time developing and supporting local youth.

County Clerk, Donal Firebaugh, swore in newly-elected council members. Retiring council members in attendance were recognized with a certificate for their two years of service.