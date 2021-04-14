Madison County Fair 2021

We are excited to announce this year’s outstanding lineup for our Madison County Fair and are asking everyone in our community--individuals, families, churches, and businesses--to join us in supporting this marvelous event by helping to bring DockDogs, The World’s Premier Canine Aquatics Competitions, Captain Jack, Patch the Pirate, Parakeet Pete, and the Pilgrims, along with their amazing bird dogs, to Fredericktown this October.
Go to www.MadisonCountyFairMo.com to see all the wonderful activities planned for family, friends, church, and community.
Commemorating the 400th Anniversary of Pilgrims Landing, First Thanksgiving, Farming in the 1600’s
Join us in celebrating the miraculous history of the Pilgrims, whose vision, sacrifice, determination, hard work, and perseverance through countless trials, forged the bedrock of America. Choosing to face death rather than lose their children, they sacrificed everything to throw off the chains of bondage and become stepping stones for their children’s future in a land of liberty.
Explore, Engage, Enjoy
Livestock Show; Sheep/Goats Show; Poultry/Rabbit Show; Horse Show; Truck & Tractor Pull; Vendors; and Family & Environmental Sciences Projects
Demonstrations/Activities DockDogs Competitions, Delta Waterfowl, Duck Hunting/Duck Calling, Retrievers, Compass/Orienteering, Water Safety, Fishing, Tying knots, Trapping, Knife Making, Flint Knapped Jasper Knives, Fossil Rocks Minerals & Arrowheads, Blacksmithing Implements of the Pilgrims, Flintlock Gun Demonstration, Gun Safety, Bow Hunting, Pilgrims & Indians, Trappers and Traders, Costume Contest & Pageant, Treasure Hunt, Straw Maize & Pumpkin Patch, Making Maple Syrup, Herbs/Drying Foods, Bee Keeping, Scarecrow Contest, Painting Pumpkins, Painting Plymouth Rocks, Making Indian Vests & Head Dresses, Pumpkin Bread, Fritters and Pie Contest, Pumpkin Pie and Cranberry Social, Rock Wall, Inflatable Slide, Bounce House, and Paddle Boats
Entertainers: Emily Fountain, Reality of Wonders Band, MS Treblemakers, Local Talent Show
The Madison County Fair Association website: www.MadisonCountyFairMo.com
Madison County Fair Association, PO Box 296, Fredericktown, MO 63645
Contact MadisonFairMo@yahoo.com
Voicemail 573-783-5798 or Text 314-910-2697