Madison County Fair 2021

We are excited to announce this year’s outstanding lineup for our Madison County Fair and are asking everyone in our community--individuals, families, churches, and businesses--to join us in supporting this marvelous event by helping to bring DockDogs, The World’s Premier Canine Aquatics Competitions, Captain Jack, Patch the Pirate, Parakeet Pete, and the Pilgrims, along with their amazing bird dogs, to Fredericktown this October.

Go to www.MadisonCountyFairMo.com to see all the wonderful activities planned for family, friends, church, and community.

Commemorating the 400th Anniversary of Pilgrims Landing, First Thanksgiving, Farming in the 1600’s

Join us in celebrating the miraculous history of the Pilgrims, whose vision, sacrifice, determination, hard work, and perseverance through countless trials, forged the bedrock of America. Choosing to face death rather than lose their children, they sacrificed everything to throw off the chains of bondage and become stepping stones for their children’s future in a land of liberty.

Explore, Engage, Enjoy

Livestock Show; Sheep/Goats Show; Poultry/Rabbit Show; Horse Show; Truck & Tractor Pull; Vendors; and Family & Environmental Sciences Projects