Increase Health of Pastures, Size of Herd, and Profit
Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Tom Ritter of St. Genevieve will be presenting Increase Health of Pastures, Size of Herd, and Profit at the JC Stage in Azalea Park during the Madison County Fair.
Managed rotational grazing, low input cost methods, innovative cattle farming practices, customer direct marketing, genetics, and much more will be included in this one-hour session.
Ritter left a lucrative job designing weapons systems in the aerospace industry to return home and take over the family farm in Perry County, Mo. The farm, which has been in the family for three generations, has changed direction under Tom, now focusing on sustainability, while raising high-end grass-fed beef. Managed in a holistic restorative manner that uses managed intensive grazing and organic protocols not only benefits the land, wildlife, and the environment but also produces healthy nutritious and tasty food for both people wanting to optimize their health and heal from health issues.
All Real Wealth Comes from Land
“The care of the earth is our most ancient and most worthy and, after all, our most pleasing responsibility. To cherish what remains of it, and to foster its renewal is our only legitimate hope.” Wendell Berry
Throughout history, wealth has always been measured by land ownership because all real wealth comes from the land. It is the source of all life providing everything needed to thrive-soil for plants which feed, heal, and clothe us; plants that feed and heal the animals that feed and clothe us; and trees that feed, heal, and shelter us while providing fuel for our meals and heat for our homes.
All the vast resources that come from soil depend on our stewardship. For without healthy land, our lives, our animals’ lives, our wealth, and the lives of others are unsustainable. Therefore, how we care for the land is crucial to the land itself, to the families that live on the land, to the neighbors that border the land, and to all who consume products from that land.
Teeming with life, one teaspoon of soil can hold up to one billion bacteria, several yards of fungal filaments, several thousand protozoa and scores of nematodes. To maintain nutrient-dense, healthy soil, we must go back to carefully stewarding the precious ecosystem God created for us.
Pasture Management
Seeding
In Ranching Full-Time on Three Hours A Day: Real-World Validation of Holistic Systems for Stockmen Cody Holmes recommends over seeding fields with Orchard grass, Ladino clover, Kenland Red Clover, Hairy Vetch, Red River crabgrass, Kentucky Bluegrass, Alfalfa, and forage Chicory. Two additional forbs recommended are Timothy and Lespedeza. Alfalfa and Chicory are particularly good for the land because their long roots draw necessary minerals to the other short rooted forbs.
Rotational Grazing
Instead of using synthetic fertilizers that destroy living organisms, allowing cattle, sheep, pigs, and chickens’ manure to enrich the earth by rotating them to fresh paddocks each day, increases the quality of forage production by 30-70%. Rotational grazing also increases resistance to drought while decreasing wasted forage from trampling, soil compaction, and the fly population.
Joel Salatin Pioneers Sustainable Agriculture
Our family was so impressed with Joel Salatin’s books that we had him teach at our annual conference in 2013. Farmers from all over the country came to hear Joel’s advice because he is so well respected. Here are excerpts from an article that describes the need for sustainable agriculture.
“Joel Salatin has pioneered processes that allow small farmers to grow food in an efficient, sustainable manner, and helped devise effective marketing strategies to connect small farmers and consumers using modern technologies. He shares ideas that are already transforming the lives and livelihoods of rural communities that anyone can duplicate to help bring farm fresh food to the residents in their local community.
As a physician, it’s patently obvious to me that the food we eat plays a major role in our health. As a society we’ve strayed quite far from our dietary roots and become so disconnected from our food sources that our health is now in serious jeopardy.
The widely adopted factory farm ‘bigger is better’ food system has reached a point where the fundamental weaknesses of it are becoming readily apparent, and food borne disease and loss of nutrient content are just two of the most obvious side effects.
‘What’s happening now is E. coli, salmonella, mad cow disease, C. diff, and MRSA. I call that biological Profit and Loss Statement that is starting to come to the forefront and create awareness that ‘Oh, maybe just growing it faster, fatter, bigger, cheaper isn’t all there is. Maybe there is more. Maybe it does matter if the earthworms are healthy. Maybe you can’t just replace earthworms with fossil fuel fertilizers.’”
In the 1900’s only 1 in 8,000 people had cancer. Today it is 1 in every 2 Americans. Why? Research reveals that environmental toxins, diet, and inactivity are responsible for 95% of the cancers we see today.
“About 90% of the money Americans spent on food is spent on processed foods, and the health of the average American is a testament to the abject failure of such foods to support good health. Fortunately, more and more people are now beginning to recognize this, and are making efforts to get back to real food.
It’s a proven fact that factory farmed and processed foods are far more likely to cause illness than unadulterated, organically-grown food. This connection should be obvious, but many are still under the mistaken belief that factory operation equates to better hygiene and quality control, when the exact opposite is actually true. A pig rolling in mud on a small farm is far ‘cleaner’ in terms of pathogenic bacteria than a factory-raised pig stuck in a tiny crate, covered in feces, being fed an unnatural diet of genetically modified grains and veterinary drugs.
Whereas our ancestors, going back just a generation or two, were actively participating in the growing and procurement of their food, many children today have no idea where the food comes from or how it's grown. But many are now sensing this disconnection from the sources of their food as a disconnection from life itself, and it's no wonder, because that's essentially what it is.
As the sustainer of life, food surely deserves to be regarded with some measure of reverence. And it certainly deserves to place high on anyone's list of priorities in life. Home cooked food is also tied to culture and family traditions—both of which are also threatening to slip away as home cooked meals are replaced with the ultra-processed contents of hermetically sealed bags and jars.
The question is, what kind of food system do YOU want? If every American decided to not eat at a fast food restaurant tomorrow, the entire system would collapse overnight. It doesn't take an act of Congress to change the food system. All that is required is for each and every person to change their shopping habits.
‘That's why our slogan is, 'We're healing the land one bite at a time.' We want people to understand that when you eat, that is a decision that affects the landscape our children will inherit," Joel says. "You can make that decision independent of politics and everything else. You could make that decision three times a day. And there are thousands of farmers like us (many of them smaller than us) around the country and around the world, that are waiting to serve that clientele.’” https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2012/08/12/joel-salatin-pioneers-sustainable-agriculture.aspx
If you want the option of purchasing clean foods from small farmers you can trust, you need to support them. According to 2018 agricultural data the average net farm income was negative. In other words, the average farm in America lost money. Farm income decreased $9.1 billion and total farm debt increased $410 billion. Bankruptcies in some states are up nearly 60%. Joel Salatin
Yet these statistics don’t represent small family farms that practice sustainable agriculture. It is simply far less expensive to let the animals fertilize the soil while they convert grass into profit. No expensive equipment, herbicides, pesticides, lime, synthetic fertilizers, or grains are required. Neither are minerals other than kelp. It does not require expensive de-worming products-just Basic H soap-1 cup in every 100 gallons of water for two days every two months does the job. No GMO’s, no vaccines, or routine antibiotics. Nor does it require conventional fly control products because Diatomaceous earth sprinkled on wet spots, a few suspended fly traps, and essential oils do the job. It is a win, win, partnership between land stewardship and the healthy products that come from the care for the land.
Take grass-fed beef for instance compared to your average supermarket meat.Because the only source of nourishment is from grass, the meat is very high in CLA, Conjugated Linoleic Acid, which has a protective effect on your cell walls. A Finnish Study showed women who had high CLA levels in their blood had a 60% reduced risk of Breast Cancer. Dr. Veronique Desaulniers
Grass-fed beef provides 2-4 times more omega-3s and a more favorable anti-inflammatory ratio of omega-3 to omega-6 fats than grain-fed beef. Grass-fed beef also has 2-3 times more CLA, a kind of fat that is thought to help protect against cancer, heart disease, and diabetes. Grass-fed beef also has 7 times more beta-carotene and 2 times more vitamin E than grain fed. The increase in nutritional value goes for lamb and pork as well.
For more information, visit Joel Salatin’s website, PolyFaceFarms.com. Joel’s books also provide a wealth of information on every aspect of sustainable agriculture—Salad Bar Beef; Family Friendly Farming: A Multigenerational Home -Based Business Testament; You Can Farm: The Entrepreneur’s Guide to Start and Succeed in a Faming Enterprise; Your Successful Farm Business: Production, Profit, and Pleasure; Folks, This Ain’t Normal: A Farmer’s Advice for Happier Hens, Healthier People, and a Better World; The Marvelous Pigness of Pigs: Respecting and Caring for All God’s Creation; and The Sheer Ecstasy of Being a Lunatic Farmer that describes the paradigm, the heart and soul.
The world leader in pasture-based livestock, Stockman Grass Farmer magazine, is a helpful resource as is Acres U.S.A.
