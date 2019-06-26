The Madison County Fair will be October 4-5. Our theme this year is “Come Grow with Us,” as the Madison County Fair Association is working on many exciting educational fun family activities to grow our Fair and strengthen our community.
The purpose of the Madison County Fair is to promote the importance of our region’s strong family farming heritage, traditions, and culture by providing a community event that imparts a deeper understanding and appreciation of farming and the vastly important role family farms serve in our daily lives, in the economy of our county, state, and country, and the strength of our nation.
The fair provides a family friendly setting for our community’s families to learn about agriculture, business, and leadership through workshops, presentations, demonstrations, competitions, and recognition for accomplishments.
To kick off the fair this year, after our ice cream social and pie eating contest on Friday night, the fair will host an exciting opening ceremony with formation riders followed by our farming families, church leaders, business leaders, community leaders, veterans, and future leaders, which we will honor after a local vocalist sings the National Anthem and the audience joins together to sing Proud to be An American.
Since families are the foundation of all civilizations, the fair will continue to support and strengthen families by featuring nationally renowned Lessons of Life and Leadership from the Language of the Horse. Professional horse trainer, business executive, pastor, and certified youth and family counselor, Dr. Lew Sterrett, will address heart issues of one or more horses while he reaches into the heart of each participant. The needs of the heart will be illustrated and the steps to meeting those needs will be evidenced as the horse overcomes his resistance to change and finds success and fulfillment in his relationship with the trainer.
As a certified horse trainer and relationship specialist, Dr. Lew understands real life issues, accurate and truthful solutions, and clear applications for daily living. You will feel encouraged, focused, and challenged to greater excellence in your life as you see the simple steps of application for your complex life issues resulting in a positive effect, both now and for future generations. For more information on these fabulous presentations and to watch a Sermon on the Mount video go to https://www.sermononthemount.org.
To continue our vision for our community’s families, Saturday’s events include classes on casting a vision for multigenerational families, family farming, and family businesses; increasing the health of pastures and size of herds through rotational grazing; raising produce for market; bee and honey production; raising pasture raised meat chickens while increasing the fertility of the land; the design and function of horses; the design and function of cattle; roping cattle; rocks and minerals of Missouri; woodcarving; blacksmithing and shoeing horses demonstrations; another presentation on the Life and Lessons of Leadership from the Language of the Horse; a livestock showcase; farm animals petting area; agricultural products showcase; horse show; tractor pull; barbecue cook off; music; square dance; children’s activities; contests; and competitions.
Supporting and strengthening families, farmers, and the region’s economy through educational opportunities, exhibits, livestock and agricultural showcases, the Madison County Fair serves a valuable function in our community which requires the community’s help and participation.
This extraordinary fun family friendly event allows you to spend quality time with your family, friends, neighbors, employees, and customers as you partner with us to educate and raise up the next generation of leaders.
For more information on our educational programs and entertainment, opportunities for farmers, participating in our opening ceremony, volunteering or becoming a sponsor, please contact us at MadisonFairMO@yahoo.com.
