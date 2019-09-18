Madison County Truck and Tractor Pull
10 a.m. Antique Tractor Weigh-ins & Tractor Pull Chris and Jennifer McClanahand- Truck & Tractor Pull Track The Truck & Tractor Pull event occurs bi-annually in Fredericktown, each year in May and October. Past events have had a variety of exhibitions including UTV’s, hot rod tractors and lawn mowers. The 2019 Madison County Fair Truck & Tractor Pull will feature antique tractors and trucks – both hot rods and daily drivers from local fair goers. There will be a $5 admission charge, but children 12 and under are free with an adult. Bring your lawn chairs and spirit for heavy machinery competition. Chris and Jennifer have been coordinating and hosting the pulls with the help of many friends, family and sponsors since 2015.The pulls have been a long-standing tradition in Madison County for more years than they can count.
11 a.m. Kiddie Tractor Pull Sponsored and hosted by Matthews and Sons Equipment-North Main Street- Open to ages 3-5 and 6-10. Sign up Saturday morning prior to the event sometime between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., at the Matthews and Sons Equipment truck where the children’s metal tractors will be sitting on North Main Street. Children will ride metal tractors pulling sleds behind them. Bricks will be added along the race course. Prizes will be awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners in each age category. Matthews and Sons Equipment has sponsored and hosted this event for quite a few years.
1 p.m. Truck Weigh-ins & Truck Pull Chris and Jennifer McClanahand- Truck & Tractor Pull Track
History of Truck and Tractor Pulling
The first Truck and Tractor Pull occurred in Bowling Green Missouri in 1929 but did not become popular until the 50s and 60s at county fairs across the country. Today it is celebrated in countries around the world in Canada, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, and Brazil.
Power pulling actually began in the 1860s before trucks or tractors when horses were used to pull farm machinery. Holding friendly competitions to see whose horse could pull the most, farmers would lay barn doors flat on the ground so neighbors could pile on. Eventually horse pulling became a community event.
After the invention of tractors, neighbors would jump on sleds as tractors made their way down the track, but like bucking broncos, when the tractors reared their heads from all the strain, riders were often tossed off.
To resolve this health hazard, a weight-exchanging sled was designed to move up to 65,000 pounds. Starting at the back of the sled, the mass moved forward as the tractor moved, driving the sled further and further into the ground. Aptly described, one of the earliest sleds was named Heartbreaker.
Over the last 160 years, this sport has gone from 1 horsepower pulling a barn door to 50 horsepower machines that farmers drove directly from field to track, to Super Stock machines of more than 5,000 horsepower.
Backyard Truck and Tractor Pulls
Big, strong, and loud, trucks and tractors do important work which children love to imitate.
Think outdoor fun and create a backyard filled with endless possibilities for hours of delightful play. Mounds of sand, dirt, and gravel dumped next to one another, along with shovels, buckets, trucks, tractors, backhoes, and dump trucks provide children unlimited opportunities for digging, moving, tunneling, dumping, and building.
You have free articles remaining.
Little Blue Truck by Alice Schertle Horn went Beep! Engine purred. Friendliest sounds you ever heard. Opens this adorable book. Sheep said, Baaa! Cow said, Moo! Oink! Said a piggy. Beep! Said Blue. Cluck! Said a chicken, and her chick said, Peep! Maaa! Said a goat. Blue said, Beep! “Beep! Beep! Beep! Meet Blue. A muddy country road is no match for this little pick up—that is, until he gets stuck while pushing a dump truck out of the muck. Luckily, Blue has made a pack of farm animal friends along his route. And they’re willing to do whatever it takes to get their pal back on the road. With a text full of truck sounds and animal noises to read aloud, here is a rollicking homage to the power of friendship and the rewards of helping others.”
Richard Scarry’s Trucks and Cars and Trucks and Things That Go create hours of fun with hundreds of vehicles as only Richard Scarry can.
Usborne Make a Picture Sticker Book Tractors includes over 100 stickers of wheels, lights, cabs, tracks, trailers, animals… https://usborne.com/browse-books/catalogue/product/1/6574/tractors
John Deere learning activities for kids. https://www.deere.com/en/connect-with-john-deere/john-deere-for-kids/
Trains, Trucks, & Tractors Sticker Book
With more than 300 large, colorful stickers of wheels, carriages, trailers, drivers, and animals, children are able to create their own pictures in the farmyard, at a building site, truck race, or a busy station.
Truck and Tractor Pulling explains the sport of truck and tractor pulling, looking at competitions, different types of trucks and tractors, and safety issues. Scholastic.com
Truck Coloring Pages http://www.supercoloring.com/coloring-pages/transport/trucks
Tractors Ford and Fordson tractors, Ferguson and Massey Ferguson, John Deere, David Brown, Nuffield, County, Roadless, Doe and many other tractor manufacturers covered in a wide range of modern and classic tractor books and DVDs. Specialist authors include Stuart Gibbard and Brian Bell. Model tractors and machinery are covered. Many of our classic tractor books cover the history of makes and models from individual manufacturers and how the tractor has developed from being a supplement to the horse into the powerhouse of modern agriculture. Our classic tractor DVDs include footage of restored tractors in action in the present day. https://www.oldpond.com/machinery/tractors.html
Playmobil Tractor with Trailer, Barn with Silo, Country-Giant Farm Tractor with Special Tools, Orchard Harvest, Country Large Tractor with Trailer, and Lumber Yard with Tractor,
Since 1986, Action Toys, a family owned and operated store located in Montana, has specialized in farm toy tractors and farm related collectibles at OutBackToyStore.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.