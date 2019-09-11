NEW WEBSITE
You may view all the information on the Fair at MadisonCountyFairMo.com.
FIRE AND SMOKE Please note changes to Fire and Smoke Barbecue Cook Off: After reading through the information on our Fire and Smoke competition, a professional competitor strongly encouraged us to change a few points in our original guidelines. No Sampling: At least for our first year, attendees will not be sampling the barbecue. Categories: The categories are now Ribs-baby back or spare ribs. Chicken-any part of a mix. Thighs are the standard. We have added an Open Category: Chef’s Choice or Appetizers. Schedule: Chicken will be turned in at 1 p.m. Open Category 2 p.m. Ribs 3 p.m. Awards shortly after 4pm. No propane grills are allowed.
Prizes and Awards: We have added Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion. All teams must turn in all categories to qualify for Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion. First Place $75 Second Place $50 Third place $25, along with titles and trophies. Grand Champion $125 and Reserve Grand Champion $100 over all. Winners will be announced at the Fair. Each team will also be highlighted in the Democrat News (print or website) and on the Madison County Fair website, which we hope to have up this month.
Country Mart in Fredericktown is generously offering discounts on Baby Back ribs, Spare ribs, and Chicken to contestants of our Madison County Fair's Fire and Smoke Barbecue Cook Off. Town and Country Market has been serving our community for over 40 years. It employs 54 people from our community and is 100% employee owned. The store has a pharmacy, bakery, deli, and video rentals.
POULTRY, WATER FOWL, AND RABBITS SHOWCASE & COMPETITION
October 5, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., our fair’s Poultry, Water Fowl, and Rabbits Showcase & Competition, hosted by Joyce Rehkop and judged by John Brewen and Amanda Moore will take place at the Poultry Arena next to the Livestock Arena in Wanda Priest Park. This great one-day exhibition of poultry, water fowl, and rabbits provides valuable learning experiences and fun for everyone while building cooperation, responsibility, and showmanship skills. It is open to all ages. Animals must be in pens by 8 a.m. To register, pick up your Madison County Livestock Show entry form books from Madison County Farm Supply, Wards Farm Center, and other local businesses. Joyce Rehkop and John Brewen have been involved with the Fair for many years.
