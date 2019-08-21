Horse Show
October 5, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Lynn Rhodes will be presenting the Fair’s Horse Show at our Horse Arena in Wanda Priest Park. Providing an opportunity for riders and owners to exhibit their animals and compete, the Horse Show also exists to inspire the next generation. Classes include English, Western, Pony, Mini Mules, and Draft Horses. Open to ages 12 and under; 13-17; and 18 & up.
Registration forms will be included in the Madison County Livestock Show books at Madison County Farm Supply, Ward’s Farm Center and other local businesses. Lynn grew up in Madison County on a farm. Her grandfather raised registered quarter horses. She rode horses her whole life. Since 2003, Lynn has been a member of the lady lions drill team and has been a Fair board member for a couple of years.
To capture the hearts of the next generation and inspire them to run life’s journey with strength and endurance, the Fair has scheduled the following extraordinary presentations throughout the Fair.
Friday
6:00 pm-6:30 pm Formation Riders and Processional participants for Opening Ceremony: Farmers, Church Leaders, Civil Leaders, Veterans, and Business Owners Line Up-Horse Arena
6:30 pm-7:00 pm Opening Ceremony-Horse Arena Formation Riders, Procession of Farming Families, Church Leaders, Civil Leaders, Veterans, and Businesses; National Anthem Barbara Huffman; Proud to be An American Audience Participation; Honoring Farming Families, Church Leaders, Civil Leaders, Veterans, and Businesses.
7:00 pm-8:30 pm Sermon on the Mount Lessons of Leadership from the Language of the Horse: Freedom to Excel-Capture the Heart of the Next Generation-A Live Demonstration of a horse’s first ride! Dr. Lew Sterrett-Horse Arena Excellence must always be built upon a solid foundation. Observe the construction of this foundation as an unridden horse is saddled and ridden for the first time. Observe the parallels to how human relationships are established. Learn what it takes to Capture the Heart of the Next Generation.
Lessons of Life and Leadership from the Language of the Horse. Professional horse trainer, business executive, pastor, and certified youth and family counselor, and entrepreneur, Dr. Lew Sterrett, produces one of the most unique events in the world.
Dr. Lew will address heart issues of one or more horses while he reaches into the heart of each participant. As he trains the horse, you will vividly see yourself, your spouse, your child, your employees, co-worker or customer. The needs of the heart will be illustrated and the steps to meeting those needs will be evidenced as the horse overcomes his resistance to change and finds success and fulfillment in his relationship with the trainer.
As a certified horse trainer and relationship specialist, Dr. Lew understands real life issues, accurate and truthful solutions, and clear applications for daily living. You will feel encouraged, focused, and challenged to greater excellence in your life as you see the simple steps of application for your complex life issues resulting in a positive effect, both now and for future generations. www.sermononthemount.org
Saturday
9:00 am-5:00 pm Blacksmithing Demonstrations Syd Helms-Wanda Priest Park
10:30 am-11:30 pm Fearfully and Wonderfully Created Horses Paul Weiland-Horse Arena Ask the beasts, and let them teach you. We’ll be examining horses to find out what is unique about each and how they were made to serve man. Be sure to join us for this interesting and informative presentation. Paul Weiland has a degree in Microbiology and has worked in that field for more than 40 years. He is passionate about God's creation, even the smallest microbe to an animal as large as a horse. He also gives naturalist programs at a nature reserve.
11:00 pm-3:00 pm Roping Ron Tinsley-Near Horse Arena Have fun while learning the history of Vaquero style roping, techniques to properly rope cattle, and pointers to sharpen your skills as you practice on calf dummies. Ron has been around horses for 51 years. During this time, he has gone from a simple horse passenger to an active horse/rider partnership. For the past 10 years, he and his wife have been striving to perfect roping and riding skills in order to perform stress free cattle work on ranches out west using skills handed down from the descendants of the Spanish conquistadors to the Mexican vaquero and of recent, the western buckaroo. To this day, men and women are hired to work cattle with just such horsemanship and roping skills.
12:30 pm-1:30 pm Sermon on the Mount Lessons of Leadership from the Language of the Horse: Excelling Through Correction Dr. Lew Sterrett-Horse Arena Listen to a horse’s answers to the most significant questions in life. Compare the differences between a Reactionary horse and a Responding horse. Learn why Correcting the Heart is an essential part of caring leadership. Learn how to minimize the risks and maximize the rewards. Two horses will be used in this demonstration.
2:30 pm-3:30 pm Shoeing a Horse Demonstration-Cliff Davis-Near Horse Arena
5:30 pm-6:45 pm Sermon on the Mount Lessons of Leadership from the Language of the Horse: Excelling Through Passion Dr. Lew Sterrett-Horse Arena There are six factors that define people of excellence and every one of them can cause contention. Learn the issues that transform mediocrity into excellence and how to Coach the Heart. This demonstration will compare attitudes and actions of several horses.
DELIGHTFUL SURPRISES
Unit Study on Horses
Explore the role horses played throughout history for explorers, cowboys, farmers, battles, Canadian Mounties, the cavalry… Study the anatomy of the horse and then have your children label the parts of a horse. Have each child create a journal of their favorite breeds including illustrations, descriptions, facts about characteristics particular to each breed, where they originated, and their uses throughout history. Label a drawing of a saddle. After studying all about horses, create a cross word puzzle for the children using the facts they learned.
Free Online Resources: Horses Anatomy http://www.horse-stall.net/coloring-pages/horse-19.gif Giddy Up & Go is an interactive curriculum for children to explore training and showing horses. https://4-h.org/parents/curriculum/horse/
Classic Games, Books, and All Things Horses
Herd Your Horses was a favorite game for my children when they were young. Offering three different adventures for group play and three games for individual play. For Mustang Adventure, players become mustangs that escape the ranch and learn to survive the wild. In Rancher’s Roundup, players become ranchers who must round up prized horses that just escaped. Rancher’s Revenge is all about rounding up horses by color and markings. With over 50 fully illustrated horse playing cards, 4 horse playing pieces, 42 adventure cards, information on horses, gameboard and die, this game for ages 8 and up is a winner.
Horse Show is a strategic card game where children learn all about horse shows as they take part as riders, jumpers, groomers, and owners.
Album of Horses by Marguerite Henry is a lovely illustrated book describing over 20 horses, from Appaloosas and Arabians to Thoroughbreds and Clydesdale.
One of my son’s favorites, the Billy and Blaze series of nine books written by C. W. Anderson, is about the endearing friendship between a young boy and his horse. From the moment Billy received Blaze on his birthday, Billy was seldom without his dear friend Blaze. As a team, they jump fences and fallen trees, explore fields and woods, alert the community to a forest fire, save a frightened calf from a mountain lion, save a dog from drowning, help tame a wild horse, and even win a silver cup in the jumping class. These easy to read heartwarming stories illustrated with great drawings make a great addition to the family library.
https://www.rainbowresource.com/prodlist?subject=Library+Builders/18&category=Billy+and+Blaze/6008
For reading books, coloring books, games, activity books, plastic and wooden figures, stuffed, playing sets, stickers, mosaics, needlepoint, Legos, Playmobil’s, wooden stamp set, stable, painting craft kit, placemats, puzzles, journal, care play set, craft set, anatomy model, ball, rug, DVD, paint kit, sandbox play set, CD’s, and more on horses visithttps://www.rainbowresource.com/searchspring/?q=horses.
Classic horse books that we read when the children were young included Black Beauty, Fury, My Friend Flicka, National Velvet, Justin Morgan Had a Horse, Misty of Chincoteague, Black Stallion, and White Stallion of Lipizza..
While I was reading to the children, they were coloring pictures in Dover’s coloring books: My Horse, Horses of the World, Ponies of the World, and Favorite Horses. They also learned to draw horses from How to Draw Dogs, Cats, and Horses. Besides coloring books, Dover offers other activity books on horses using other mediums such as origami, stencils, stained glass, pop up, sketching, drawing, anatomy…
I also had the children write and illustrate their own horse stories in blank hardcover books. For the younger ones I had them dictate the story to me and then had them illustrate what I wrote for them. https://www.michaels.com/5.25-in-x-7.25-in-hardcover-blank-books-by-creatology/10429943.html
Horse Movies National Velvet, The Black Stallion, Secretariat, Black Beauty, The Man from Snowy River…https://horsenetwork.com/2014/08/50-best-horse-movies/
Gifts for Horse Lovers https://www.zazzle.com/horse+lovers+giftshttps://www.backinthesaddle.com
PARTIES
I wrote a story man years ago about a cowboy birthday party. It can be found with this story on the Democrat News website at www.democratnewsonline.com
Madison County Fair board members are all volunteers working hard to make our community’s Fair a success. If you enjoy these articles, please consider partnering with us by donating to Madison County Fair, c/o Sandy Dismuke, PO Box 296, Fredericktown, MO 63645.
