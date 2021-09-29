Madison County Fair, this weekend

Saturday the fair will open with a prayer at 9 a.m. Also beginning at 9 a.m. will be the scarecrow contest, livestock exhibitors, poultry, water fowl, and rabbit showcase, Plymouth Plantation Treasure Hunt, maple syrup demonstration, bee hive observation, pumpkin painting and other demonstrations that continue on all day until 5 p.m.

The Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Treblemakers directed by Lisa Lewis will take the JC Stage from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Antique tractor pull weigh-ins and tractor pull begin at 10 a.m. with truck weigh-ins and truck pull beginning at 1 p.m.

There will be plenty for the kids to do throughout the day, including the Mid-MO Fun area which will be open all day Saturday, a costume parade for all ages will be from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the Kiddie Tractor Pull sponsored and hosted by Matthews and Sons Equipment is at 11 a.m., Junior Super Farmer Competition sponsored and hosted by the Madison County Farm Bureau will be at 2 p.m., and the Greased Pig Contest will follow the conclusion of the Livestock Show, estimated to be at 2 p.m., sponsored by Brewen Processing and Catering.

There will also be a Commando Krav Maga instructional demonstration by Mark Stillpass at the JC Stage from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and at his booth from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.