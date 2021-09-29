Madison County Fair, this weekend

The Madison County Fair returns with a full lineup of events this weekend.
This year, organizers have decided to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims' First Thanksgiving. The weekend is full of demonstrations related to the topic such as In Search of Plymouth Rock, Head Dress and Vest, Fishin' Hole, Voice of the Martyrs, Captain Jack The Pilgrims Voyage on the Mayflower & Tying Knots, International ALERT Academy, Navigation and the Importance or the Mayflower Compact, and more.
Things officially kick off Friday with vendors opening at 3 p.m. as well as the MU Extension beginning to accept exhibit entries for the family and environmental sciences tent.
At 4 p.m., the world's premier canine aquatics competitions onsite registration and practice DockDogs Arena will open. This nationally recognized competitive sport will be open to anyone with a dog and toy, novice through experienced competitors are invited.
DockDogs will hold the extreme vertical competition at 5 p.m. DockDogs will return Saturday with Big Air Wave #1 at 10 a.m., Big Air Wave #2 at 11:30 a.m., Big Air Wave #3 at 1 p.m., and Speed Retrieve All in one Finals at 2:30 p.m.
DockDogs is set to be one of the main attractions this year as it brings high flying action to the fair.
The annual Pie and Ice Cream Social with pies provided by Higdon Christian Church Ladies will be Friday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. with pumpkin apple and pecan pies being served for $5 per person.
Saturday the fair will open with a prayer at 9 a.m. Also beginning at 9 a.m. will be the scarecrow contest, livestock exhibitors, poultry, water fowl, and rabbit showcase, Plymouth Plantation Treasure Hunt, maple syrup demonstration, bee hive observation, pumpkin painting and other demonstrations that continue on all day until 5 p.m.
The Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Treblemakers directed by Lisa Lewis will take the JC Stage from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Antique tractor pull weigh-ins and tractor pull begin at 10 a.m. with truck weigh-ins and truck pull beginning at 1 p.m.
There will be plenty for the kids to do throughout the day, including the Mid-MO Fun area which will be open all day Saturday, a costume parade for all ages will be from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the Kiddie Tractor Pull sponsored and hosted by Matthews and Sons Equipment is at 11 a.m., Junior Super Farmer Competition sponsored and hosted by the Madison County Farm Bureau will be at 2 p.m., and the Greased Pig Contest will follow the conclusion of the Livestock Show, estimated to be at 2 p.m., sponsored by Brewen Processing and Catering.
There will also be a Commando Krav Maga instructional demonstration by Mark Stillpass at the JC Stage from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and at his booth from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Mr. and Miss Madison County hosted by Madison County Farmer's Market and sponsored by Madison County Farm Supply will be crowning the boy and girl who collected the most food for the food pantry at 12 p.m.
The day will also feature two musical acts on the JC stage including, Reality of Wonders Band from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., and Emily Fountain Music from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.,
On Sunday, Pastor David Dickerson will lead a worship Service, 9 a.m., at the Madison County Saddle Club and the Madison County Fair Horse Show will follow at 10 a.m.
No alcohol or pets are allowed at Azalea or Wanda Priest Park. An exception is made for dogs registered and competing in the DockDogs competition, but dogs must enter and exit on the back side of Wanda Priest Park due to livestock.
For more information visit MadisonCountyFairMO.com
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com