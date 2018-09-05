The Madison County Fair will celebrate its rural roots and Madison County's Bicentennial year Oct. 5 and 6 at Azalea, Wanda Priest and Jaycee Parks in Fredericktown.
To go along with the bicentennial theme, the fair will have an "old-fashioned" theme with blacksmithing demonstrations, fiber spinning, goat milking and balsa wood airplane building.
The board has announced some new activities this year, including an open halter horse show with cash prizes sponsored by the Madison County Saddle Club at 4 p.m., Oct. 5.
"Also new this year is a Pie and Ice Cream Social at Jaycee Pavilion put on by the board and the Higdon Christian Church ladies who are famous for their pies," Madison County Fair Board Member Juli Kline said.
While preparing for the fair, the board has had to think outside the box this year due to lead remediation being completed at the park.
While the change of setup added challenges, the board thinks this may end up being a better setup after all with events less spread out amongst the parks.
One thing that will continue like years past will be performances on the Jaycee stage by the “Treble Makers” from KABMS followed by Jenny Ravelle, Shannon Cox and others.
"Back by popular demand, with financial assistance from the Missouri Arts Council, Madame Rosa will weave ancient animal tales with the living animals as we know them today," Kline said.
"The thing I am most excited about is the Barn Dance in the Park on Saturday (Oct. 6) at 2:30 p.m.," Kline said. "You'll learn as you go, to old-timey tunes. Join Jim and Mariah of Barn Dance Delivered Callers, nationally-known callers and dance choreographers. We'll circle to the left and do-si-do in dances like Jacob's Potato, Patty-Cake Polka, and Cushy Tushy Bump. Just bring your dancin' feet, no experience or partner necessary. All ages welcome."
Other events will include the Truck and Tractor Pulls which start at 10 a.m. this year featuring the Bootheel Pullers and Draggin’ Waggin’ Pullers. Admission is $5, and kids under 12 years are free with adult. Antique Tractors weigh-in at 10. Garden Tractors (Lawn Mowers) weigh-in at noon, Trucks weigh-in at 2. All tractor hook fees are $10, trucks are $20. This year's events will include a cash payout. Classes are tentative and weigh-in times are approximate. See Southern Illinois Puller Rules for details. Contact Chris McClanahand for more info at 573-561-3069.
"Don’t forget to bring canned goods for the Mr. and Miss Madison County contest to Madison County Farm Supply on Friday (Oct. 5) at 3:30pm for a weigh-in," Kline said. "The Madison County Fair will be here before you know it."
The Madison County Fair Board is looking for individuals and businesses to host free carnival games for youth. Ideas include ring toss, stick horse races, fishing games, face painting, balloon animals, etc. This year the board is offering free vendor registration to businesses and individuals that schedule a demonstration of their craft or host a free carnival game.
For more information on fair submissions or if you are interested in participating as a sponsor, vendor or crafter, please contact the Madison County MU Extension Center at 573-783-3303 or visit extension.missouri.edu/madison for entry forms.
