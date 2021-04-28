 Skip to main content
Madison County Fair to feature DockDogs®
This year, the Madison County Fair will feature DockDogs®, the independent governing and sanctioning body for dock jumping and dock diving canine performance sports.

The action will be taking place at Wanda Priest/JC Park.

Throughout the Show, DockDogs® will present the Big Air® Wave competition accompanied by an Extreme Vertical® and Speed Retrieve® competition for both competitors and spectators to enjoy. The Big Air® competition features dogs running down a 40-foot dock and diving into a pool of water after an object, in which they are electronically judged for the length of their jump. The Extreme Vertical® competition is a “High Jump” for the dogs as they each lunge to snag a “bumper” suspended in the air. With each grab, the height increases in 2-inch increments until only one dog is crowned king. Rounding out the action is the newest form of competition known as Speed Retrieve® – where the dogs are put on the clock to see how fast they can run down the dock, jump into the water, swim to the end of the pool and retrieve an object which is held by a modified extender arm.

The competitions are open to any and everyone. Teams are made up of one dog and one handler. Your canine must be 6 months or older to be eligible. Canines of any breed, size or shape are welcomed. Not only is the competition open to all types of canines, but also handlers above the age of 7 are welcomed. Thre is even a Youth Handler class for those who are between the ages of 7-14.

Pre-registration will be available until 1 week prior to the event by logging onto www.dockdogs.com, or you can register on-site at the beginning of the day. 

For additional information visit www.dockdogs.com

