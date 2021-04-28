Madison County Fair to feature DockDogs®

Throughout the Show, DockDogs® will present the Big Air® Wave competition accompanied by an Extreme Vertical® and Speed Retrieve® competition for both competitors and spectators to enjoy. The Big Air® competition features dogs running down a 40-foot dock and diving into a pool of water after an object, in which they are electronically judged for the length of their jump. The Extreme Vertical® competition is a “High Jump” for the dogs as they each lunge to snag a “bumper” suspended in the air. With each grab, the height increases in 2-inch increments until only one dog is crowned king. Rounding out the action is the newest form of competition known as Speed Retrieve® – where the dogs are put on the clock to see how fast they can run down the dock, jump into the water, swim to the end of the pool and retrieve an object which is held by a modified extender arm.