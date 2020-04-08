A few weeks ago Madison County Food Helpers popped up as a group on Facebook. The concept was simple enough, to connect people who need help with those who have the resources to help.
The faces behind the group are Shanna Sorg and Ashley Bales from the Madison County MU Extension Office.
"The purpose of Madison County Food Helpers is to create a location where the community can come together in one place to meet food security needs in the county," Bales said. "It connects those who want to volunteer or provide food or monetary donation with those organizations who have the highest need at the moment."
Bales said they have worked closely with the Madison County Food Pantry, the Madison County Nutrition Center, Fredericktown School District and Marquand-Zion School District. She said they will continue to do so while the community works through the COVID-19 situation.
"MU Extension's mission is to be a community connector," Bales said. "Shanna contacted me as soon as she heard the schools may be closing and we tried to initiate action as soon as possible to ensure that families were still having their meal needs met."
Bales said the two of them can only do so much alone but as a community they can do a lot.
"Through Madison County Food Helpers, we have been able to make many individual food deliveries for local families, donations to the Fredericktown and Marquand backpack programs and schedule volunteers regularly for both the food pantry and nutrition center," Bales said. "We have had several generous monetary donations that we will use to continue to support the community."
Bales said every request that has been made through the Facebook page has been met or exceeded by the community whether it be for food donations, monetary donations or volunteers.
"We have been completely blown away by the response we received from our small town community," Bales said. "We are grateful for every single message of support, dollar contributed, food item donated and minute of time given."
Bales said COVID-19 has presented many challenges to the cause. She said the MU Extension Office has had to close to the public shortly after the page started.
"It is more difficult to get donations delivered, and it has limited our ability to make bulk purchases that organizations need," Bales said. "It is a health risk for anyone to be out at this point in time, so we understand that getting items delivered, either to us or to families in need, becomes a more complicated process for volunteers."
Bales said Auto Plaza Ford of Fredericktown has generously offered to be a drop-off location for food donations.
There are also two community sharing boxes where community members can give or take anytime day or night located at the Fredericktown United Methodist Church at 216 S. Main St. and St. Michael Catholic Church at 400 W. Main St.
If you would like to get involved, find and follow the Madison County Food Helpers Facebook page.
"We post there as often as we can if there is a volunteer need or food request in the county," Bales said. "Shanna and I stay in contact with the school backpack programs and with the food pantry and nutrition center, so we feel we have a good pulse on those needs."
Bales said if there is a need that arises or sounds like it should be addressed, you can contact the Madison County Extension Office at 573-783-3303.
"I plan to keep the page going even after the pandemic is over," Bales said. "We know that COVID-19 may have long-term effects on many in Madison County, and we want to be there to connect and support when possible."
Bales said the true focus of Madison County Food Helpers is on food security for individuals and family.
"We want to make sure that people have meals through this crisis," Bales said. "Thanks to our community, schools and generous individuals we will be able to accomplish that goal!"
Help is available through multiple sources including Madison County Senior Center, Madison County Food Pantry, Fredericktown School District, Marquand Food Pantry, Faith Family Worship Center Food Pantry, East Missouri Action Agency and two community sharing boxes located at St. Micheal Catholic Church and United Methodist Church.
The East Missouri Action Agency/Head Start offers lunch Monday through Friday to any child under 18 who lives in Madison County. A volunteer delivery service is available to Marquand residents. Meals can be reserved by calling 573-783-7112.
Madison County Food Pantry is also offering delivery to those who have no transportation or who need to stay inside their home. If you are in need of this service please call 573-783-3303.
For more information regarding additional food assistance visit the Madison County Food Helpers Facebook page or call 573-783-3303.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!