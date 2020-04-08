× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A few weeks ago Madison County Food Helpers popped up as a group on Facebook. The concept was simple enough, to connect people who need help with those who have the resources to help.

The faces behind the group are Shanna Sorg and Ashley Bales from the Madison County MU Extension Office.

"The purpose of Madison County Food Helpers is to create a location where the community can come together in one place to meet food security needs in the county," Bales said. "It connects those who want to volunteer or provide food or monetary donation with those organizations who have the highest need at the moment."

Bales said they have worked closely with the Madison County Food Pantry, the Madison County Nutrition Center, Fredericktown School District and Marquand-Zion School District. She said they will continue to do so while the community works through the COVID-19 situation.

"MU Extension's mission is to be a community connector," Bales said. "Shanna contacted me as soon as she heard the schools may be closing and we tried to initiate action as soon as possible to ensure that families were still having their meal needs met."

Bales said the two of them can only do so much alone but as a community they can do a lot.