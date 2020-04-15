× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Madison County Food Pantry is open and ready to provide food to anyone who needs it with safe, no-contact pick-up.

The address is 715 Star Lane. It is located next to Sargent Construction. Follow the blue Madison County Food Pantry signs.

If you are unable to pickup your food, please call 573-783-3303 and someone will make arrangements to deliver your food.

The new hours of operation are noon to 3 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays.

When this is over, the pantry will return to its normal hours.

