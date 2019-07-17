{{featured_button_text}}
Monday July 8

4th-6th Grade

World Finance over Swinford Realty  2-0

World Finance over AKM Designs 14-4

AKM Designs over Swinford Realty 8-6

7th Grade-up (Pick a player)

Auto Plaza Ford S over winford Realty 10-5

Auto Plaza Ford over Swinford Realty 14-9

Thursday July 11

1st-3rd Grade

MO Rock Pickers over Swinford Realty 7-0

Reichard Trucking over MO Rock Pickers 7-3

4th-6th Grade

Swinford Realty over AKM Designs 12-4

World Finance over AKM Designs 3-2

World Finance over Swinford Realty 7-6

Standings

1st-3rd Grade

Reichard Trucking 7-1

MO Rock Pickers 6-4

Swinford Realty 1-9

4th-6th Grade

World Finance 10-2

Swinford Realty 5-6

AKM Designs 2-9

7th Grade-Up

Auto Plaza Ford 3-2-1

Swinford Realty 2-3-1

