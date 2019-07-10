{{featured_button_text}}
Monday June 24

4-6 Grade

World Finance over Swinford Realty  5-2

World Finance over AKM Designs 12-5

7 Grade-up (Pick a player)

Swinford Realty over Auto Plaza Ford 10-2

Swinford Realty over Auto Plaza Ford  15-8

Thursday June 27

1-3 Grade

MO Rock Pickers over Swinford Realty 11-0

MO Rock Pickers over Reichard Trucking 4-2

4-6 Grade

World Finance over AKM Designs 11-5

Monday July 1

1-3 Grade

MO Rock Pickers over Swinford Realty  13-2

Reichard Trucking over Swinford Realty 5-2

7 Grade-up

Auto Plaza Ford over Swinford Realty 9-5

Swinford Realty over Auto Plaza Ford 11-10

Standings

1-3 Grade

Reichard Trucking 5-2

MO Rock Pickers 5-3

Swinford Realty 1-8

4-6 Grade

World Finance 6-2

Swinford Realty 4-3

AKM Designs 1-6

7 Grade-Up

Auto Plaza Ford 3-2-1

Swinford Realty 2-3-1

