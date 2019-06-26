{{featured_button_text}}
Monday June 3

1st-3rd Grade

Reichard Trucking over Swinford Realty  8-2

MO Rock Pickers over Swinford Realty 2-1

7th Grade-up

Swinford Realty over Auto Plaza Ford  9-7

Auto Plaza Ford over Swinford Realty 10-8

Thursday June 6

4th-6th Grade

Swinford Realty over World Finance 11-2

Swinford Realty over AKM Designs 10-6

Monday July 10

4th-6th Grade

World Finance over Swinford Realty 21-9

World Finance over AKM Designs 3-2

7th Grade-up Pick a player night

Swinford Realty over Auto Plaza Ford 9-8

Swinford Realty over Auto Plaza Ford  28-8

 

Thursday July 13

1st-3rd Grade

Reichard Trucking over MO Rock Pickers 7-0

MO Rock Pickers over Swinford Realty 8-0

4th-6th Grade

AKM Designs over World Finance 8-7

Swinford Realty over AKM Designs 13-2

Monday July 17

1st-3rd Grade

Swinford Realty over MO Rock Pickers 3-2

Reichard Trucking over Swinford Realty 7-1

7th Grade up

Auto Plaza Ford over Swinford Realty 20-2

Auto Plaza vs Swinford Realty TIE 11-11

Thursday June 20

1st-3rd Grade

Reichard Trucking over Swinford Realty  8-0

Reichard Trucking over MO Rock Pickers 11-2

4th-6th Grade

Swinford Realty over AKM Designs 11-4

World Finance over Swinford Realty 7-3

Standings:

1st-3rd Grade

Reichard Trucking 5-0

MO Rock Pickers 2-3

Swinford Realty  1-5

4th-6th Grade

Swinford Realty 4-2

World Finance 3-2

AKM Designs 1-4

7th Grade-Up

Auto Plaza Ford 2-1-1

Swinford Realty  1-2-1

