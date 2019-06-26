Monday June 3
1st-3rd Grade
Reichard Trucking over Swinford Realty 8-2
MO Rock Pickers over Swinford Realty 2-1
7th Grade-up
Swinford Realty over Auto Plaza Ford 9-7
Auto Plaza Ford over Swinford Realty 10-8
Thursday June 6
4th-6th Grade
Swinford Realty over World Finance 11-2
Swinford Realty over AKM Designs 10-6
Monday July 10
4th-6th Grade
World Finance over Swinford Realty 21-9
World Finance over AKM Designs 3-2
7th Grade-up Pick a player night
Swinford Realty over Auto Plaza Ford 9-8
Swinford Realty over Auto Plaza Ford 28-8
Thursday July 13
1st-3rd Grade
Reichard Trucking over MO Rock Pickers 7-0
MO Rock Pickers over Swinford Realty 8-0
4th-6th Grade
AKM Designs over World Finance 8-7
Swinford Realty over AKM Designs 13-2
Monday July 17
1st-3rd Grade
Swinford Realty over MO Rock Pickers 3-2
Reichard Trucking over Swinford Realty 7-1
7th Grade up
Auto Plaza Ford over Swinford Realty 20-2
Auto Plaza vs Swinford Realty TIE 11-11
Thursday June 20
1st-3rd Grade
Reichard Trucking over Swinford Realty 8-0
Reichard Trucking over MO Rock Pickers 11-2
4th-6th Grade
Swinford Realty over AKM Designs 11-4
World Finance over Swinford Realty 7-3
Standings:
1st-3rd Grade
Reichard Trucking 5-0
MO Rock Pickers 2-3
Swinford Realty 1-5
4th-6th Grade
Swinford Realty 4-2
World Finance 3-2
AKM Designs 1-4
7th Grade-Up
Auto Plaza Ford 2-1-1
Swinford Realty 1-2-1
