4H Grant Group

Pictured, from left, are Jake Gunner, Gavin Graham, Grant Wagner and Zach Tuller.

 Provided by Juli Kline

The NRA Foundation has awarded the Madison County 4-H Club Shooting Sports program in Fredericktown a new left-handed air pistol.

The grant, totaling $239.99, was given during the 2018-2019 4-H programming year and will benefit youth for years to come.  Following a substantial investment from the NRA Foundation last year, the club only lacked an air pistol for one left-handed member this project year. The need was enthusiastically met by the grantors.  

The University of Missouri Extension Center in Madison County, having welcomed within the year a new 4-H Youth Specialist, Brad Coleman, serving the county and a 4-H Youth Program Associate, Jacqulyn Ward, headquartered in the county, is seeing renewed and invigorating support for the program. For more information on joining the 4-H program in Madison County or serving as a volunteer, please contact the University of Missouri Extension Center at 573-783-3303 or visit https://extension2.missouri.edu/programs/missouri-4-h.

