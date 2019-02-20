The kids of Madison County 4-H held a Valentine's Dinner fundraiser Feb. 16.
This is the first time the organization has ever held a dinner like this. Unlike their recognition dinner in October this was strictly for fundraising and fun.
Following the Valentine theme, the members decided to recognized the couple married the longest along with the fewest years. Having been married for 68 years Don and Pat Laut were awarded the longest marriage award. Andy and Anita Clark were the newly weds of the group having only been married four years.
Fredericktown Farmers 4H Leader Leslie Wagner said the event was the work of the kids and, while adults helped, it was mostly the youth.
"That is what our club does," Wagner said. "Kids do the work, run the meetings, not the adults. Adults assist them but mostly the youth does everything because it is their club."
Wagner said the 4H motto is to make the best better and the slogan is learning by doing.
"Like I said, kids run the meetings and they vote on everything," Wagner said. "Myself as a leader makes no decisions, the kids decide, because it is their club not mine."
"Fredericktown Farmers currently haves 35 members and 13 project leaders," Wagner said. "Older members help the younger members."
Wagner said the club offers many opportunities for youth to meet friends, have fun and learn things that interest them. She said they are much more than farming and offer sewing, robotics, welding, shooting, indoor skills and so much more.
"4H is the largest youth serving organization in the world," Wagner said. "Clover kids are ages 5 to 7 and 4-H members are from 8 to 18 where at 18 they can become leaders."
Wagner said some of the members participate in statewide events such as State Teen Conference and the 4-H camp and many participate in local, county and district fairs with all of their projects.
"We help the community by participating in events such as Feed Madison County by donating two hours of yard work and some members prepare cakes for the bake sale portion," Wagner said. "We also adopt a family for Christmas and give them gifts, food and a special gift from the club."
Wagner said the club and its members are dedicating to working together to make the community a better place.
"4-H is building a generation of capable, talented and confident youth leaders," Wagner said. " I truly enjoy what I do. We have a great group of kids and parents."
