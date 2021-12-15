 Skip to main content
Madison County Head Start

Madison County Head Start

Classroom A - Ms. Lisa and Ms. Kathy

Dear Santa,

I've been a really good boy. I would like some snow (fake), Blue Sand, xbox and army guys. There will be milk and cookies on the table for you.

                                                                        Love, Mason Lunsford

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a big bike, some baby animals, playdough and kinetic sand. I will leave you cookies because you like cookies.

                                                                        Love, Gabriella Hanstein 

Dear Santa,

I've been a very good girl. I would like an Elsa bike, happy napper sleepy shark, and more presents. I will leave you cookies and milk. Bye Santa

                                                                        Love, Charlee Watson

Dear Santa,

I would like Scooby Doo toys, Puzzles, Batman. Liam wants a yo-yo and games. I will leave you chicken wings, hotdogs and bologna.

                                                                        Love, Nolan Tripp

Dear Santa,

I've been such a good girl this year. I would like a real puppy, a lol doll, and a playhouse for lol.

                                                                        Love, Charlotte Grim

Dear Santa,

Happy Halloween and Christmas. I have been good. Can I have baby doll that changes hair color, a diaper for her and clothes for her, oh and a binky. I will leave a glass of milk. 

                                                                        Love, Izabel May

Dear Santa,

I want a bike, a guitar, cowboy hat, lightning McQueen toy and some dinosaurs. Madilyn would like red ear rings. My baby sister wants apples for christmas. Thank you!

                                                                        Love, Gavin Smith

Dear Santa,

I've been a very good boy. I would like to have puzzles, a car, Dinosaurs and farm stuff especially a tractor. I will leave you cookies and milk.

                                                                        Love, Benjamen Jensen

Dear Santa,

I've been a good boy. I would like dinosaur toys, a train set, and farm animals. I will leave you cookies and milk.

                                                                        Love, Vincent Oakley

Dear Santa,

I've been a really good girl. Can I something to paint? I also would like a fake dog. I already have a real one! Snow too please!!! Thank you Santa!

                                                                        Love, Willa Smith

Dear Santa,

I've been good. I would like a black car & a black bike. Can I have a black car for my mommy. Thank you.

                                                                        Love, Jackson Horton

Dear Santa,

I am a good girl and I'm nice to my sister. I would like a red bike, a baby doll, and lots of baby clothes. I will have rice krispy treats for you. Thank you Santa.

                                                                        Love, Alivia Watson

Dear Santa,

I've been a good girl this year maybe a little bad. I would like a real life unicorn, Dolphins in my pool (real life) a coloring book and a bike. Samson would like a real life dinosaur in our house. I will make cookies for you on Christmas.

                                                                        Love, Sophia Schmidt

Dear Santa,

I love you. I would like a doll house with Dolls. I would like a Puppet show thing with Puppets. That's it. Thank you Santa. We will have cookies.

                                                                        Love, Cora Schneiter

Dear Santa,

I've been a good boy this year. I would like a skid steer toy and a log truck Your cookies and milk will be on the dash.

                                                                        Love, Abraham Brewen

Dear Santa,

I was a good boy. I would really like a PS5, a puppy (a real one) cause my guard cat is mean, and a remote control car. I will leave you cookies and soda.

                                                                        Love, Jaxon Damouth

Dear Santa,

I've been a good boy this year. I would like Transformers, a tractor with a trailer so I can haul stuff, and a Spiderman. I will leave you cookies and milk. Oh and I want a fake kitchen.

                                                                        Love, Ryder Duncan

Dear Santa,

I have been good. Can I have a black Ipad that can charge really fast, a PJ mask seeker and a batman car. I will leave cookies milk with carrots for the reindeer.

                                                                       Love, Jayden Jackson

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. I want a boat, a car, a truck, a tractor and a dinosaur. Thank you.

                                                                        Love, Wyatt Hagy

Dear Santa,

I've been good this year. I would like x-men toys, Spiderman guys, and a x-man bike. I'll have cookies at my house.

                                                                        Love, Phoenix Wade

Classroom B - Ms. Brenda, Ms. Lori and Ms. Amy

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year! I would like to have a baby doll with hair my color, some clothes for her, some games to play with my sisters and could you bring my sisters, mom and dad something they like! I will leave you some cookies and milk.

                                                                        Love, Mackenzie F. 

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year! I want a baby doll, stroller, and a kitchen set. Please bring something for my brothers.

                                                                        Love, Patricia S.

Dear Santa,

I want a guitar, drums and some new cowboy boots! I have been really good this year!

                                                                        Love, Braylen Long

Dear Santa,

I want a doll that walks/talks all by itself and we play together. I also want a doggy with a collar and string on his neck and a ballerina barbie that is as tall as me!

                                                                        Love, River Stafford

Dear Santa,

I want roblox. maybe some new boots. I'll be happy with everything you bring.

                                                                        Love, Autumn B.

Dear Santa,

I want princess dress and princess stuff. I'm a good girl. Thank you, Santa.

                                                                        Love, Alyanna B.

Dear Santa,

Paw Patrol bike, Paw Patrol scooter and Paw Patrol toys. Thanks.

                                                                        Love, Michael M.

Dear Santa,

I would like some pencils to write my name, Elsa stuff, a pink stroller and that is all. Thank you.

                                                                        Love, Skylynn Clayton

Dear Santa,

I am definitely on the nice list so I would really like some new How Wheels. All I really want is stuff to share with my family. I'll make sure to leave you a drink and a snack. Thank you, Santa.

                                                                        Love, Jaxon Stevens

Dear Santa,

I'm a really sweet girl, as you already know. I want red and pink presents. All the Barbies would be great. Thank you.

                                                                        Love, McKenzie Stevens

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. I would like to have ALL the princess barbies and Frozen castle.

                                                                        Love, Olivia LaChance

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want cars of all colors, trucks, robot pop it, and a fidget cube and don't forget Stella a little toy. My Jesse wants a fidget cube. I will leave you cookies. 

                                                                        Love, Aiden Sutton

Dear Santa,

Barbie, unicorn, mermaid, pink bean.

                                                                        Love, Evelyn

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I can't wait to see you! I want everyone to have a happy Christmas and get lots of presents. Please bring me a trampoline, a baby Cassie doll, a play pizza cookie, and shoes and clothes and plates, forks, spoons for my doll. 

                                                                        Love, Journey

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like Ra-Ra (Dinosaurs). A ride toy and more Dinosaurs. Thank you Santa.

                                                                        Love, Alec Kinder

Dear Santa,

I like Santa. I like when you bring me presents. I want for Christmas Pink Zebra toys and a Baby Alive like at Walmart, a kitchen set so I can cook for my family, a mystery barbie, a baby kid for my baby Alive and I want a Princess Sofia toy set. I want two Nintendo Switches one for my cousins and one for me and my brothers. I want a barbie house and a LoL set. I want a Elsa car to drive and dirt bikes for my brothers.

                                                                   Love, Princess Maelynn Day

Dear Santa,

I would like a big Bumblebee Transformer. Please bring mommy a nice pillow. I will leave you cookies and strawberry milk. 

                                                                        Love, Donnie Sherrill

Dear Santa,

What do you want for Christmas? I want the new Paw Patrol cars that acme from the new Paw Patrol movie and Sky's helicopter too.

                                                                        Love, Serenity

Dear Santa,

I want a baby yoda toy and a shark toy. I want a tiger, a leopard and a lion. I want a unicorn and a horse. A lot of horses. I want eggs like at mimas house with a basket. A baby yoda hat, I want a phone and a dollar, I like dollars. I want barbies too, with clothes. 

                                                                        Love, Ashlyn Miramontes

Dear Santa,

I have been really good! Please bring me Elsa toys, barbies, and barbie clothes. I will leave you milk and cookies!

                                                                        Love, Kaylin T.

Classroom C - Ms. Liz, Ms. Amy and Ms. Pam

Dear Santa,

This year I would like a lot of Shopkins, seashells, baby dolls, books, cars. I love to draw so maybe some art supplies and if you can I would like a pet penguin. My brother Toby some hot wheels.

                                                                        Love, Raychel Harper

Dear Santa,

I would really like an lol doll, a barbie maybe one with a blue dress. The Beast from Beauty and the Beast. A backpack to carry my Barbies when I go places, a toy turtle, a fake snake toy. A fake spider, another Ken doll. I want to come down the stairs and tell Santa Hello!

                                                                        Love, Octavya Armes

Dear Santa,

What I would like for Christmas is a Spiderman, batman, a gun and a sword.

                                                                        Love, Waylon Kelly

Dear Santa,

I like some Minecraft Legos. And can I have a badeblade set. A carpet with the numbers and alphabet on it for the downstairs. Thank you Santa.

                                                                        Love, Hudson Newland

Dear Santa,

I think I've been a pretty good girl this year. My dog Deno wants sweets for Christmas and I would love a Barbie car for me. 

                                                                        Love, Ashley Morris

Dear Santa,

I've been kind of good this year. I would like a remote-controlled monster truck for Christmas. I would also like Hot Wheels, an Indominous Rex, T-Rex, Spinosaurus, and brachiasaurus toys.

                                                                        Love, August Peo

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a big T-Rex toy, a robot, a car, and a ball. I have been very good this year.

                                                                        Love, Obi Peo

Dear Santa,

I would like a Big Wheel tricycle. I'm hooked on Minecraft stuff right now. I told dad I wanted a new tablet, but he's still upset I broke my last one. I will leave cookies and milk for you, and if you have time I would like to ride in your sleigh, and go real fast.

                                                                Love, Christain (Nick) Deonas

Dear Santa,

 I have been a good boy. i would like a monster truck, a race track for more cars, a brown truck, some cowboy boots and a horsey too. Some puzzles and a farm set. I will leave some carrots for the reindeer and some cookies for Santa. That's all. Thank you.

                                                                        Love, Jaxon Mulcahy

Dear Santa,

A good girl. I want a watch, a baby doll set, a mermaid doll, a purple puppy real soft, some barbies and some clothes for dress up. A kitchen set. I will leave some milk for your reindeer and some cookies for you.

                                                                        Love, Annabella Lee

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa, I have been really good this year! I would like some new sensory toys and barbies and dolls for Christmas please! I will bake you some cookies with my brother and sister and have apples for the reindeer. Thank you Santa!

                                                                        Love, Adalynn Coleman

Dear Santa,

Hi. I have been a very good girl this year. I would like a elsa doll, and Barbies and clothes for them. And I would also like a big white snowman to play with outside. and a toy snake (not real) Please bring my brother and sissy toys also. I will leave cookies and milk and carrots for reindeer. Love you.

                                                                        Love, Ronnie Sutton

Dear Santa,

I have been a really good boy this year. I need a nerf gun and a fake gun, and a ship like the pirate ship, a 4-wheeler and a bike, and some cowboy boots. Nothing else. I will leave some rain food for the reindeer and some cookies for you. Thank you!

                                                                        Love, Jaixden Otte

Dear Santa,

I August have been a good boy and wish you happy holidays! For Christmas I would like a big dragon toy, a transformer and a Power ranger. I will make sure I will leave cookies and milk for you, also I will leave carrots and meat with milk for the reindeer. Stay warm!!

                                                                        Love, August White

Dear Santa,

I Samson will be special good and hope you stay warm this Christmas. For Christmas I would like, dyno Robots so me and my brother can share. I would also like a Lego set because  I like to build. I will leave you an extra warm blanket so you stay warm while you deliver presents. 

                                                                        Love, Samson White

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year! I would like an Elsa doll, some Barbies and some clothes for them. I would like a kitchen play set with food to cook with. I would also like a baby doll. I will leave some cookies and milk for you, and some carrots for your reindeer. Thank you.

                                                                        Love, Emberlynn Cain

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a puppy and for his name to be Zeus. I would also like mor L.O.L. Dolls, an elsa pillow case for my pillow and a new bed. Could you please bring my little sister Ozzy a rainbow pop it. She really likes them. I would also like a new phone to.

                                                                        Love, Lila Myers

Dear Santa,

Santa, my names Olivia, play kitchen, and I would like an ice-cream shop. What is it like at the north pole? How many toys do you really make?

                                                                        Love, Olivia King

Dear Santa,

I  have been a good girl this year. I want a cat, and a game called 21. I'm going to go to kindergarten, and everything I want and a punching bag and some scrubbing pads and then I need a new bike. And when I'm 9 years old, I'm gonna get bigger. I will leave some strawberries for the reindeer and a Christmas Cat for Santa. Thank you.

                                                                        Love, Madilyn Hutson

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. I would like a barbie dream house, I want a microphone to sing in and a little power wheel, and a pop it and then I want a new kitchen. I will leave some carrots for their reindeer and some cookies and milk for Santa. 

                                                                        Love, Aubriella Holland

