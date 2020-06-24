Madison County Health Department confirms new COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As of June 23, the Madison County Health Department has confirmed a fourth and fifth positive case of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The fourth case is associated with the Bonne Terre Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center (ERDCC) facility-wide testing.

The health department has reported the person is currently on home isolation, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

The fifth positive case is associated with a resident who works out of state and has not been in the county for several months.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.

Anyone who thinks they have been exposed to the virus or are symptomatic should call their primary care physician or the emergency room for further instructions to be tested. If symptoms are serious enough to call 911 and request an ambulance, it's important to inform them of the symptoms or any known exposures to the virus, to protect emergency professionals in the county.

To reduce the risk and prevent the spread of COVID-19 the Madison County Health Department is encouraging these preventive measures: wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, stay home if sick; cover coughs and sneezes; clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces; practice social distancing; wear face covering when social distancing cannot be maintained; postpone any non-essential activities and limit or avoid person to person interaction.