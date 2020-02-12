Madison County Health Department holds pre-bid meeting

The Madison County Health Department wishes to provide the community with an update on the construction/remodeling for the new health department at 105 Armory St.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A pre-bid meeting was held on Feb. 5. All contractors interested in bidding the job were required to attend the meeting to walk through the existing building to review plans for remodeling along with viewing the area as to where the new addition is to be constructed.

Five contractors and one sub-contractor attended the meeting. Bids will be opened at 3:30 p.m., March 4, at the Madison County Health Department at 806 W. College. Plans are to award a contract during the regular session of the Madison County Health Department Board of Trustees Meeting at 3:30 p.m. March 24, at 600 S. Chamber Dr.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0