Madison County hosting 4-H Shooting Sports Leader Certification Workshop

Coleman said 4-H shooting sports volunteers go through an extensive training and safety program so they can provide the instruction that is relevant and safe for the youth of our region. He said shooting sports is the fastest growing project area nationwide in 4-H with over 500,000 youth involved.

“It is the most popular project area in my three-county region," Coleman said. "It is also one of the only 4-H youth project areas that requires special certification. It is my hope that any 4-H volunteer in the Southeast region who wants to work with our youth in shooting sports will sign up and attend this training workshop. If we are able to fill the workshop with eager volunteers, the state 4-H office will be inclined to continue to offer training in the Southeast region."

Do you want to be a 4-H Shooting Sports instructor or 4-H volunteer? According to Coleman, we need volunteers for 4-H programs throughout Madison, Iron and Reynolds County. We rely on parent and community volunteers that have a special interest or knowledge and are willing to work with our youth to help them succeed. If you have a special skill or would like to work with the youth of our area, you can become a volunteer in 4-H. There is no cost for a parent or community member to be a volunteer but they must pass a background check to be able to work with our youth. Please contact Brad Coleman by email at colemanlb@missouri.edu or by phone at 573-747-9253.

