Land Transfers
  • WD: Gregory A Morgan to Mark Coffman Et al
  • WD: Madison County Ambulance District to Ronald Allen Cooper & wife
  • QCD: Gregory A Morgan to Gregory A Morgan Et al
  • QCD: Eagle Lake Ranch, LLC to LIDA Properties LLC
  • WD: R&L Investments of Fredericktown LLC to Dwayne E Tilk & wife
  • WD: Samantha West Trustee to Craig Slinkard & wife
  • WD: Swinford Properties LLC to Josh Siliven
  • WD: Robert Mooney & wife to Kyle Stephens Construction LLC
  • WD: Church of God of the Abrahamic Faith Et al to Statler Enterprises Inc
  • Ben Deed: Ricky J Moore to Brett Renk
  • WD: Highway Land Partners LLC to John Griffon and wife

