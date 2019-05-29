{{featured_button_text}}
Land Transfers
  • WD: Shawn Neel & wife to Charisse Ligon Newton
  • QCD: Roy E. Tinsley to Roy E. Tinsley Trustee
  • QCD: Jeannine E. Koen to James S. Koen
  • QCD: Jeannine E. Koen Et al to James S. Koen
  • WD: Cheryl Pense & Husband to Ronald L. Roy & Norma J. Roy Trustees
  • WD: Mark Schmelzle Et al to Adam Schmelzle
  • WD: Francis S. Grein & wife to Mark A. Schmelzle & wife
  • Ben Deed: Mark A. Schmelzle & wife to Thomas Schmelzle Et al
  • Ben Deed: Edward J. Killius & wife to Robert J. Killius
  • WD: R & L Investments of Fredericktown, LLC to Kristopher Belken & wife
  • WD: Edward K. Moyers & wife to Martha Louise Peterman
  • WD: Edward Douglass Rau & wife, Trustees to Daniel McFadden & wife
  • WD: Dennis A. Larrew to Gloria Jennemann & husband
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments