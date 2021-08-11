- WD: Swinford Properties to Kitera M. Myers
- WD: Luke A. Wagganer & wife to Ethan K. Morton & wife
- WD: Neil Miller & wife to STL Properties, LLC
- WD: Roger G. Moyers & wife to Gavin Krueger & wife
- WD: Ray Parker to Edward Aaron Hedicke & Ruby Gavan
- WD: Kathy A. Zelch & husband to Samuel David Cannon & wife
- WD: Barry J. Mills & wife to Matthew G. Shall
- WD: Barry J. Mills & wife to Matthew J. Underwood
- WD: Jeff DeWitt Auction Co., Inc. to David J. Weiss & wife, trustees
- QCD: City of Fredericktown to Cap America, Inc.
- WD: Perry A. Gipson - Successor Trustee to Roger G. Moyers & wife
- WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC. to Jame Neel & wife
- WD: Terry A. Absher to Kenneth Hodge
- WD: William L. Arras & wife to Cory-Lynn Brady
- WD: Twelve Mile Recreation, LLC. to Aaron M. Jones & wife
- QCD: Richard Thomas Wood III & Rebecca A. Wood to Rebecca A. Wood
Madison County Land Transfers (copy)
- Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds
