Madison County Land Transfers (copy)

Madison County Land Transfers
Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • WD: Swinford Properties to Kitera M. Myers
  • WD: Luke A. Wagganer & wife to Ethan K. Morton & wife
  • WD: Neil Miller & wife to STL Properties, LLC
  • WD: Roger G. Moyers & wife to Gavin Krueger & wife
  • WD: Ray Parker to Edward Aaron Hedicke & Ruby Gavan
  • WD: Kathy A. Zelch & husband to Samuel David Cannon & wife
  • WD: Barry J. Mills & wife to Matthew G. Shall
  • WD: Barry J. Mills & wife to Matthew J. Underwood
  • WD: Jeff DeWitt Auction Co., Inc. to David J. Weiss & wife, trustees
  • QCD: City of Fredericktown to Cap America, Inc.
  • WD: Perry A. Gipson - Successor Trustee to Roger G. Moyers & wife
  • WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC. to Jame Neel & wife
  • WD: Terry A. Absher to Kenneth Hodge
  • WD: William L. Arras & wife to Cory-Lynn Brady
  • WD: Twelve Mile Recreation, LLC. to Aaron M. Jones & wife
  • QCD: Richard Thomas Wood III  & Rebecca A. Wood to Rebecca A. Wood
