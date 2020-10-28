 Skip to main content
Madison County Land Transfers
Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • WD: Sheldon J. Combs & wife to Robbie K. Taylor & wife
  • QCD: Kelley Brownlee & wife to Amanda D. Brownlee, Trustee
  • WD: Nancy Martin & husband to Larry H. Baker Et al
  • WD: Chad A. Hollingsworth & wife to Kevin P. Fairman
  • WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Jaimee L. Banes & Kalan L. Banes
  • QCD: Eleanor Marie Rehkop to Donnie O. Henson & Kimberly L. Ebers
  • QCD: Lawrence N. Huff to Lawrence N. Huff & Bobby Jordan
  • QCD: Linda K. Smith to Dennis A. Shankel
  • QCD: Dennis A. Shankel & wife to Dennis A. Shankel & wife
  • Ben: Robert Stephen McKinnis & wife to Joanna Lee Mathes Et al
  • QCD: Rebecca Brent & husband to Izac Brent Et al
  • WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Gregory D. Eftink & Shirley Ann Eftink, Trustees
