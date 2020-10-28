Madison County Land Transfers

- WD: Sheldon J. Combs & wife to Robbie K. Taylor & wife
- QCD: Kelley Brownlee & wife to Amanda D. Brownlee, Trustee
- WD: Nancy Martin & husband to Larry H. Baker Et al
- WD: Chad A. Hollingsworth & wife to Kevin P. Fairman
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Jaimee L. Banes & Kalan L. Banes
- QCD: Eleanor Marie Rehkop to Donnie O. Henson & Kimberly L. Ebers
- QCD: Lawrence N. Huff to Lawrence N. Huff & Bobby Jordan
- QCD: Linda K. Smith to Dennis A. Shankel
- QCD: Dennis A. Shankel & wife to Dennis A. Shankel & wife
- Ben: Robert Stephen McKinnis & wife to Joanna Lee Mathes Et al
- QCD: Rebecca Brent & husband to Izac Brent Et al
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Gregory D. Eftink & Shirley Ann Eftink, Trustees
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!